Cancer Survivor Thanks Rush for His Bravery

TODD: It’s just a huge show packed with Rush’s wisdom. I so enjoyed this Shelby Steele discussion. Let’s talk to Marcy in beautiful Tacoma, Washington. Marcy, you’re on the Rush Limbaugh program. Todd Herman, your guide host today. Hi, Marcy.
CALLER: Hi — and actually, today it is kind of beautiful. It’s not raining but it’s cloudy.
TODD: Good.
CALLER: But I just wanted to talk about Rush. I’m not sure how long I listened to hum but it turns out actually that we both got our cancer diagnosis notices on the same day.
TODD: Humph!
CALLER: I just wanted to say how much he inspired me ’cause he didn’t give up. He didn’t go into a pity party. (chokes up) He helped me be brave.
TODD: Marcy, that is so good to hear. How are you?
CALLER: I’m doing pretty well. The doctor had given me a “use by” date of year and a half —
TODD: HA! HA! HA!
CALLER: — which is in a couple months, and I’m still kicking.
TODD: (laughing) You know what? I love your sense of humor. Your “use by” date. Hey, Marcy, is there anything specifically for which I could pray for you?
CALLER: Um, just that they come up with a cure for my cancer, I suppose.
TODD: Okay. Let’s do that.
CALLER: But I’m fighting it and —
TODD: Yeah. Marcy —
CALLER: — listened to the “use by” date —
TODD: HA! HA! HA! HA!
CALLER: I actually went out and found another doctor who did surgery on me and got rid of probably half my tumors and so —
TODD: You took control?
CALLER: Yes.
TODD: I’m proud of you.
CALLER: (chocking up) Thank you.
TODD: Yeah. Yeah, you know —
CALLER: And, by the way, I listen to you every morning when you’re not on Rush (choking up), and you are the best.
TODD: No, Rush is the best, but I appreciate you listening.
CALLER: Okay, you’re second best.
TODD: (laughing) There’s a lot of us behind the Maha. I’m really gratified to hear the inspiration in your voice and the humor in your voice, and I will say a prayer, Marcy, for a cure-all. I’ll also just say a prayer that folks who will accept the inspiration you’ve offered today. So thank you for that.
CALLER: Thank you.
TODD: Yeah. I appreciate it. Go with God’s good grace. Thank you, Marcy.