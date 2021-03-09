Listener Credits Rush with Inspiring Him to Start a Magazine

TODD: Joe in Katie, Texas. Joe we’ve got about 90 seconds. That means you can be pithy and smart and nail it.
CALLER: Thanks, Todd. I love your show. I tried for over 20 years to get on the Rush Limbaugh Show and, you know, I’m glad I did but I wish — you know, no offense to you — I was actually talking to Rush.
TODD: Yeah.
CALLER: But I know I’ll see him in heaven one day. He was an inspiration to me in more ways than you can possibly imagine.
TODD: Yeah, and what’s one of those ways? We got about a minute here. What’s one of those ways that he was inspirational, Joe?
CALLER: I used to have a sports magazine. I found Rush by accident back in the late nineties. Listening to him, it gave me the encouragement to start a Christian magazine in the Katy, Texas, area where he talked about the need to fight back against this stuff, the cultural rot.
TODD: Yeah.
CALLER: So that’s what I started trying to do in my little corner of the world over here. But if it wasn’t for him, I don’t think I would have started the magazine in the first place.
TODD: That’s awesome.
CALLER: So, you know, we do what we can in our world.
TODD: That’s awesome.
CALLER: But, you know, once he died, it was like I lost a family member.
TODD: Yeah.
CALLER: You know, I pulled over on the side of the road right after I heard the news and just… We didn’t have any power in the Houston area, the Katy area, because we were right in the middle of that freeze. So I wrote an article about him and how Rush Limbaugh changed my life and had it up within a couple hours. And, you know, he’s been just a great inspiration and a great hero to me. And I thank you for your time.
TODD: Well, I appreciate that so much. It’s a great inspirational call. You know, the thing to do, I guess to honor Rush is to make that magazine a huge success. I appreciate the call, Joe.