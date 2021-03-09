Don’t Miss Fox Nation’s “The Age of Rush”

TODD: Rush talked so often and so well over a decade on this radio program that Fox Nation has put together a four-part series about the Maha, and it has great people in it like Mark Steyn. I can’t stop laughing when I listen to Mark.
I think he’s a great analyst, one of the funniest men I’ve ever heard. You’ll hear a bit of that for the first time on radio.
TODD: Chad in Edwardsville, Illinois. Chad you’re on the Rush Limbaugh program, Todd Herman as guide host. Welcome.
CALLER: Hey, Todd. Dittos and prayers to Kathryn and the EIB team. I’m so very thankful for Rush and also that my Grandpa Jim and Grandma Betty turned me on to the program at such a young age. One of my very earliest memories of Rush — and this is before I was old enough to even know who he was — is hearing the EIB tone from the radio that they had in their kitchen when I was little.
TODD: Mmph. (chuckling)
CALLER: Still to this day, my grandpa wears Rush’s ties any chance he gets.
TODD: I love it.
CALLER: Yeah. So, two questions. I was wondering if you could play anything from Rush’s response to 9/11.
TODD: We need to do that.
CALLER: I was in eighth grade at the time, and didn’t get a chance to hear his thoughts on that.
TODD: Great idea. Great idea!
CALLER: And then also, early last year he had mentioned that there was more to his Medal of Freedom story, and he would tell it at a later date, and I wasn’t sure if he ever got to expand on that. But I was just really interested in what the rest of the story was and really enjoyed his story with President Trump.
TODD: I am so glad that you brought that up, Chad. I heard Rush expand somewhat on that. I remember listening, and it’s one of those pull-the-car-over-and-sit-and-listen moments when Rush discussed some of the rest of the story. And then I did ask Kathryn about that, about Rush’s evident surprise when he was given that medal and how extraordinary that was for all of us who knew him all these years.
The reason I’m glad you brought that up is I, to this day, am disappointed that more conservatives I don’t think truly understand what Rush did with his freedom, and how that aspect of the Maha’s life is perhaps the most important in times such as these. And let me see if I can explain it this way, Chad.
People are so conditioned to not step outside of the norms of communication, that when someone asks you how you’re doing, and let’s say that, you know, you just had a death. Let’s say, you know, “Rush died.” Someone says, “How you doing?” We’re so conditioned just to say, “Good.” But if we break out of that condition and would say, “I’m not doing real well. I lost — lost a friend.”
Sometimes people will gloss past that and go, “Oh, okay. I’m glad you’re well.” They’re not even listening. Rush made people listen because he refused to stay within the bounds of what had become… He was never an unacceptable communicator. But he refused to stay within the bounds of what had become politique. Even when we had a sitting president of the United States attempt to take out his radio show, he refused to back down.
He spoke words that were not to be spoken. Not curse words. He spoke words like America has nothing to apologize to the rest of the world about. We’re not a perfect nation, and we’ve done more than most. That use of free speech is the single most important thing we can do to help stop the degradation of our society. I firmly believe this.
You can go to something very simple. It is not normal that Joe Biden appears to be mentally demented. It’s not normal. The militarized fence is not normal. These are not normal things. It is not normal to have an assistant secretary of health saying, “Let’s give street kids cross-sex hormones.” It is not normal to have now talk of lockdowns every two years because of the climate.
These are not normal things. It is our job to say, “This is not normal.” And if we do that, it can forestall making it normal. Because Democrats and the mockingbirds are obsessed with making it normal. So it makes all the sense in the world that Fox produced a special four-part series chronicling the life and legacy of Rush Limbaugh that debuts tomorrow on the streaming platform.
It’s entitled “The Age of Rush” narrated by former Vice President Mike Pence. Members of the EIB family, like Bo Snerdley and Mark Steyn, just to name a couple, featured in this series and giving an inside perspective of the man behind the mic. Here’s a short clip from that series.
RUSH: The thing about me is I am damn sure of myself. I don’t sit on the radio and say, you know I think that… I sit on the radio and say, let me tell you the way it is.
VICE PRESIDENT PENCE: Regardless of the opposition to Limbaugh, Rush was not just gaining audience members, he was also gaining influence.
JAMES GOLDEN/BO SNERDLEY: He was able to communicate very effectively, his beliefs on conservatism, his beliefs on the culture, and his mind was just amazing, he could absorb information, more information, more information than I think any other person in our industry could. In fact, he had a phrase he used to say: “Life Is Show Prep.”
TODD: That was Bo Snerdley.