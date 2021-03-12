The Maha Rushie Saw Biden’s First Banal Prime-Time Speech Before It Was Delivered

TODD: We need to go through the speech Biden’s mouth spoke last night, and it was billed as to the American people. It was actually to his lapdog media.
BIDEN: A year ago, we were hit with the virus that was met with silence and spread unchecked. Denials for days, weeks, then months. That led to more deaths, more infections, more stress, and more loneliness.
TODD: That’s an interesting perspective for Biden’s teleprompter to have him say today. In fact, I’m not certain that is even Biden’s teleprompter. I have a suspicion there’s been an insurrection within an insurrection of sorts. The reason I say that is listen here — listen here — to a clip from January 31st, 2020. This is also Joe Biden’s teleprompter.
BIDEN: This is no time for Donald Trump’s record of hysteria, xenophobia, hysterical xenophobia, to, uh — and fearmongering to lead the way instead science.
TODD: So right now, Biden’s teleprompter… Listen to his words and tell me if you think this might be someone else’s teleprompter who has seized control of the White House. Right? Just check on that. As you hear Biden’s mouth, right — as you hear him saying these things — picture the original owner of a teleprompter — initials BO — and you’ll have a pretty good sense of who’s running things.
BIDEN: Provides food and nutrition, keeps families in their homes, and will cut child poverty in this country in half, according to the experts, and it funds all the steps I just described to beat the virus and create millions of jobs.
TODD: Amazing what $1.9 trillion in Porkulus can do. A bunch of it to Amtrak, to just keep the thing open. A bunch of it to be spent on big teachers unions two years from now. And the takeaway from this is astounding given a new study that came out today that once again shows there is no benefit they can track to these lockdowns, which is why I call them “medically useless, deadly, politically advantageous lockdowns.” So Biden’s teleprompter, which I think might be…
It might be that Barack Obama’s teleprompter has performed an insurrection, a digital insurrection. Biden’s mouth read these words to tell us, if we’re extra good — if we wear 15 masks, if we lock our kids in even smaller rooms in basements, if we get tattoos of Tony Fauci on our necks — maybe, just maybe, Obama’s teleprompter will let Joe Biden allow us to gather with family and friends on Independence Day.
BIDEN: If we do our part, if we do this together, by July the 4th, there’s a good chance, your family and friends will be able to get together in your backyard or in your neighborhood and have a cookout and a barbecue and celebrate Independence Day. That don’t mean large events with lots of people together! But it does mean small groups will be able to get together.
TODD: (laughs) I imagine this comes as news to the people of Texas and Florida and other states that are open and to the MLB games that are gonna be packed with people. There are those of us who don’t regard you as having the right to tell us where we gather on any day, let alone Independence Day, to Obama’s teleprompter there. So were President Trump… This is an incredible comparison. President Trump spoke to us like folks, like Americans speak to Americans. He spoke as an authentic person. Barack Obama’s teleprompter has Joe Biden’s mouth read utter cliches.
BIDEN: Finding light in the darkness is a very American thing to do. In fact, it may be the most American thing we do.
TODD: (laughing) My friends, it was a dark and stormy night — and Alyssa felt one tear fall down her face! As she looked into the sky looming above her home lit by moonlight was the visage of the outline of a raven. Who’s ever writing for Obama’s teleprompter? It’s maybe not the same writer that was for Barack Obama. Now, that as mere prelude, let me take you back to August 21st of last year and Rush Limbaugh’s analysis of another Biden speech. What we got from Joe Biden last night was 100%-pure inside-the-Beltway politics.
RUSH: What we got last night was what people expect of politicians: A bunch of meaningless, banal, open-ended bromides and cliches that don’t commit the politician to anything. They are just establishing him as a good guy with character examine good manners. But they don’t really get into any type of specific. They just make people feel comfortable. It was 100% inside-the-Beltway politics. It was written by people who live there, written by people who’ve worked there.
It was written for a guy who has served there for 47-some-odd years, and for people who are now tired of an outsider who doesn’t use cliches like that, doesn’t use bromides, doesn’t get into meaningless pap. I mean, Donald Trump would never say, “Light is more powerful than dark, let me tell you. Let me tell you! Shocking to everybody, I know. Nobody’s ever seen anything like that it. But light is more powerful than…?” Trump would never say anything like this. Donald Trump would never think that is how you uplift people. But this is how inside-the-Beltway professional deep-staters and politicians who exist to mislead people, who exist to lie to people, this is exactly how they do it.
TODD: I just had a vision of Rush in heaven, “Ha-ha! Even after I hit my expiration date, I still called the guy.” It is like Rush listened to the speech Biden’s mouth read last night from Barack Obama’s teleprompter. Now, speaking of Obama and Biden, Biden can’t even answer questions on his own, not even in a hardware store. They scream over him. So he’s relying on his mockingbird press, and so who is actually running the country? I have my suspicions. Rush Limbaugh had a very good idea of who would be in charge.
RUSH: They cannot be critical of Biden. They will not be critical of Biden. They’re gonna prop up Biden until, until — I’m gonna tell you, folks, I think we’re seeing enough information on the Bidens now to safely say that Biden will serve at the pleasure of Barack Obama. If Obama gives the green light to Democrats to take Biden out, there will be ample evidence that Biden has lied about his knowledge his family was selling his name and office with his permission, and if that’s in fact the case, then there’s likely unreported money that will be found.
The fake news media will temporarily become hard news media if the decision is made that Biden has to step down. Until that time, they will be covering for Biden, they’ll be making excuses for Biden, they’ll be ignoring all the negatives. You wait and see. And then watch what happens to their ratings when that happens. No, no. I really think Obama’s running the show. Obama’s been running the Democrat show since 2016. He ran the operation against Trump. He ran the Russia sting. He ran the Russian coup. He ran everything, and he’s now running this. And as long as Biden accomplishes or does what Obama wants, then he’ll be fine. But I do believe that it will be up to Obama, Biden’s fate. We’ll see.
Well, we know that Obama was pulling the strings for the four years of the Russian coup. We know that Obama was behind all of it. We know that Biden was part of a it. We know that Biden and Obama ran that show. I don’t think Obama has given up any control over the Democrat Party whatsoever. I mean, how the hell does Biden become the Democrat nominee in the first place and then get elected president? How the hell does that happen, of all people, Joe Biden, who happened to be Obama’s veep. That’s it. Biden has never run for office successfully outside the Senate in his life. He has sought the presidency numerous times and never got past the early primaries. Now all of a sudden, bammo! Not only is he the nominee, now he becomes president. I do believe, I really mean it, I think that Biden serves at the pleasure of Barack Obama. We’ll find out. It isn’t gonna be long.
TODD: (laughing) I think we’ve found out. Those two clips are literally like Rush is sitting here with us having observed this thing last night.