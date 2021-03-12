Rush and The Hutch Set the Record Straight on Race

RUSH: One of the other things we need to do is toll the truth. And I want to you to hear this. This is a good friend of Rush who called the program because Rush had wrongly been accused of making racist comments he never made. Ken Hutcherson, former linebacker for the Cowboys and the Seahawks, good friend of Rush’s, came to his defense.
RUSH: Ken Hutcherson, former linebacker, Dallas Cowboys, Seattle Seahawks. Hutch, welcome to the program.
HUTCHERSON: (phone) Hey, my man, I am so mad, I am doing back flips up here in Seattle. What in the world is going on in the United States? I mean the whole issue, Rush, whether you like it or not, is they have done you wrong. And this is intolerance, it’s prejudice, and if — if America don’t wake up, it’s gonna happen to them. I am so mad, man, I cannot even — and I’m a man of the cloth, Rush. I’m not supposed to get this upset. And it is time for all of us — you know, why don’t they talk to some African-Americans that know you?
RUSH: Oh, that would destroy the narrative. That would destroy the template.
HUTCHERSON: (phone) Oh, Forget that. You know, and talk to some African-Americans that know that the poverty pimps, Sharpton and Jackson. They’re nothing but slave sliders and pushers to get their way. And they’re gonna let them have a voice on all the stuff that they done? Jesse Jackson was telling the Bush to stay out of the bushes; he was the one in the bushes having illegitimate kids. How in the world can the NFL — and I’m going to tell you something else, brother, straight from me, who played football.
Those African-American brothers who talk about they wouldn’t play, that is the biggest lie on this side of the universe. Not only would their wives get on ’em and make ’em go and and their girlfriends, and their moms, they would beat ’em all the way to the 50-yard line and tell ’em, you better get out there and get that game check. And why don’t they talk to the hundreds of African-American players that would be excited about you owning a team?
RUSH: Well, they want to present the option, the idea that there are none, and that’s what they’ve done. Alright, thank you very much. I know you’re busy.
HUTCHERSON: Hey, we, we can’t take this layin’ down, bro. You shouldn’t take it.
RUSH: We don’t intend to.
TODD: That’s The Hutch. He’s just so beloved in Seattle where I do my radio show. And, yeah, he presented this very distinct case. The rumor was they kept Rush out of owning part of a football team, St. Louis Rams. So Hutch called to make this phone call. We need to be going back to this call from Derek. We need to be the truth-tellers, guys. Sometimes the truth is hard to tell, especially when you have figureheads.
Pete Buttigieg is transportation secretary because he’s gay. He has no qualifications. Rachel Levin, because he presents as a woman, is a failed health director. Andrew Cuomo probably got people killed in these nursing homes, and he’s being targeted. Maybe it’s expedient to get rid of ’em based upon these accusations of sexual improprieties. We need to be the truth tellers at all times. Try to do it the compassionate way, but I’m telling you: If we all raise our voices in truth, it gets harder for them to continue the lies they’re telling, particularly to young people, and they just continue to perpetrate that.