×

Rush Limbaugh

For a better experience,
download and use our app!

Download
Now
The Rush Limbaugh Show Main Menu

Fauci Demands Trump Tell His Supporters to Get Vaccinated

Mar 16, 2021




KEN: “The Biden White House and Dr. Fauci are calling on Trump to tell his supporters to get vaccinated.” (sigh) Do you think they’re ever gonna let this guy go? I mean, holy moly. Before he was president they were going after Trump, hanging things on Trump, blaming things on Trump, when he was president. Now he’s, according to them, retired.

He’s a guy living in Florida right now, and they’re still saying, “What are you gonna do? What are you gonna do about this?” Remember this. During the debate, Kamala Harris told Vice President Pence, she wouldn’t get vaccinated even if Trump told her to, and then Pence put her in her place.

PENCE: The fact that you continue to undermine public confidence in a vaccine, if a vaccine emerges during the Trump administration, I think is — is unconscionable. Senator, I just ask you: Stop playing politics with people’s lives.

KEN: And, see, that’s the reality of this whole story. That’s the reality. If you remember from day one, President Donald J. Trump was encouraging people not only to talk with their doctors but to look at all avenues to take care of themselves with this.

Related Links

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This
       
RushLimbaugh.com - © 2020 Premiere Networks. All Rights Reserved. 
Contact | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Contest Rules | Rush 24/7 Terms & Conditions | AdChoices Ad choice