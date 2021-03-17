Trump, Echoing Rush, Emerges to Rip Biden on the Border Crisis

BRETT: Last night we got to see something, or hear something, at least, a very unique former President Donald Trump joined Maria Bartiromo over on the Fox News Channel during their prime-time programming last night to weigh in and to check in on what it is that’s happening on our southern border, the disaster at the border. Former President Trump said this.
PRESIDENT TRUMP: Today, they’re coming in. You take a look; they’re coming in from all foreign countries. I see now they’re coming in from Yemen. They’re coming in from the Middle East. They’re coming in from everywhere. They’re dropping ’em off and they’re pouring into our country. It’s a disgrace. They’re going to destroy our country if they don’t do something about it.
BRETT: Absolutely unbelievable. We’re told that this to happen, that Joe Biden, one of his very first acts as the president of the United States signing an executive order to open the border, and now as people are beginning to look increasingly suspect at what it is that’s going on at the border. You have the Biden administration limiting now what the Border Patrol can share with the media about the migrant surge at the border.
We just don’t talk about it. We turn it into the nontopic topic. Well, look. This current iteration of the border crisis may be shocking, but none of this is new, and certainly Rush led the way when talking about the fact that this border crisis will manifest again and again and again and again. Here’s Rush.
RUSH: You remember when the president did his Oval Office address on the crisis at the border, and I said, “I wish that he would take some of the video of all of these Democrats — Pelosi and Obama and Schumer and Hillary — and just replay for everybody all of the things they have said in support of paying for a wall and building a wall and all the things they have said about the dangers involved in having open borders.”
‘Cause they’ve all said this starting, you know, 2005 up to 2015. Well, the president didn’t do it during his national address, but he’s doing it now via Twitter. I’m telling you, you just have to love this guy. He just sent out a tweet, “President Obama, thank you for your great support. I’ve been saying this all along.” And the video that’s attached to this, this is the audio to it. It’s audio sound bite number 7 for us here.
OBAMA: We now have an actual humanitarian crisis on the border that only underscores the need to drop the politics and fix our immigration system once and for all.
RUSH: Stop the tape, stop the tape, stop the tape. That’s where the Trump version ends. But Obama continues. Hang on. Don’t hit it, yes. I’ll cue you when I’m ready. Just recue this thing back to the top. Of course, there’s no more recueing now with digital files. At any rate, have it ready to go from the top. Trump did not play the entire 21-second sound bite. I want you to hear the whole thing. Trump chopped it basically because of the brevity required on Twitter. I think he chopped it when Obama had finished saying “fix our immigration system once and for all.” But here is the entire thing.
OBAMA: We now have an actual humanitarian crisis on the border that only underscores the need to drop the politics and fix our immigration system once and for all. In recent weeks we’ve seen a surge of unaccompanied children arrive at the border brought here and to other countries by smugglers and traffickers. The journey is unbelievably dangerous for these kids.
RUSH: It was 2014, by the way, June 30th, 2014 is when Obama said that. And you notice his reference to unaccompanied children! Why, I wonder why that was. I mean, Trump and his administration had been roundly criticized for separating families, and here is The One announcing that they were arriving that way during his administration and it’s widely known but not reported that the Obama administration separated families, particularly those claiming asylum, as well. Nothing unique to Trump about this. While we’re at it, let’s continue here with our montage.
SCHUMER 2009: People who enter the United States without our permission are illegal aliens, and illegal aliens should not be treated the same as people who entered the U.S. legally.
HILLARY 2015: I voted, ehh, numerous times when I was a senator to spend money to build a barrier, to try to prevent illegal immigrants from coming in.
OBAMA 2006: Those who enter our country illegally — and those who employ them — disrespect the rule of law. And because we live in an age where terrorists are challenging our borders, we cannot allow people to pour into the U.S. undetected, undocumented and unchecked.
PELOSI 2006: All of us agree that we need to have comprehensive, bipartisan, immigration reform. That can only begin strong border control. We must have that. We must control our borders.
RUSH: That’s Nancy Pelosi. That’s 2006, folks. That was on June 29, 2006. Obama’s bite in that montage was April of 2006. Chuck You Schumer was in June of 2009. Hillary Clinton was 2015. So basically, starting all the way back in 2005 or 2006 up to a couple of years ago, all of these Democrats were all saying this.
BRETT: It’s absolutely unbelievable. But it’s totally believable because you just heard it on the track record from Rush going all the way back to 2006 with this narrative. We were told back in 1986 with Simpson-Mazzoli when Reagan was president that this would be the last time. “We’re never gonna do anything like this. We’re gonna secure the border from here on out.”
Yeah. Okay. Sure thing. Why not? But if you go back to the clip just before Rush broke this down and you go back to what Trump said last night, he points out, “I see now they’re coming in from Yemen. They’re coming in from the Middle East. They’re coming in from everywhere.” You have to understand that the way the system works on the border.
I grew up on the border. I spent many, many years on the border in Southern California and in West Texas — far, far west Texas — and you have to understand, that there’s an economy of smuggling that takes place at the border. And the economy of smuggling, I heard it talked about last night. It might have been with Tucker; it might have been with somebody else.
But the economy of smuggling goes like this. Depending on where you’re trying to come in from, there’s a higher price. So the Yemenis or Romanians — I mean, we heard numbers of Romanians are now coming in or people from far-eastern Europe and the Caucasus and Russia are sneaking in. Those are not the tip-of-the-spear people. Those aren’t the people that go at the front of that crowd.
The people that go at the front of that crowd are the undocumented, the children, those folks, because you might charge — I’m gonna throw out an arbitrary number. Maybe you charge a thousand dollars to smuggle a person in from Mexico, but what you’re charging for a Yemeni is probably five or six thousand dollars. Somebody from the Caucasus or Pakistan is getting charged $7,500 or $10,000 to get in.
So what you’re doing is you’re putting the flow of undocumented, unaccompanied minors, children right up there at the front, because they’re gonna get all the attention. And then you go out to the frontier and you bring in those people that are the real challenge to our security, people that we now know — four of them arrested this week — that were on the terrorism watch list.
You have to think of these smuggles routes like you would think of railroads. You can put anything you want on a railroad, right? You can put equipment, you can put farm animals, you can put whatever you want. It’s the same thing with smuggling routes into the United States. You could put weapons, you can put drugs, you can put human, you can put a combination of those things.
There’s a strategy to this.
When they talk about the border being under control, we need to have strong border control? We do have strong border control — by the cartels, right now! The cartels have a free rein at that border, and it’s no fault at all of the brave men and women in CBP and in ICE and out there at the Border Patrol trying to protect the United States of America. All the while you have an administration in Washington, D.C., that does not want them to succeed.
My gosh! And then you have the toll and the loss of life of innocent children, men and women who have been convinced to make the trek into the United States and these dangerous runs. That is a shame. That is a sin. Border security isn’t about exclusion, isn’t about racism. It’s about a sense of order, to protect life — innocent life — on both sides of that border.