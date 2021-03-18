Limbaugh Lifer: I Became an American Citizen to Vote for Trump

KEN: Let’s go to Sonia in New Orleans, squeeze in a call here on the EIB Network. Hi, Sonia.
CALLER: Hello. Good afternoon. Nice talking to you.
KEN: Welcome.
CALLER: Thank you. I don’t have a story of opening a business, but I have a story that Rush made me kind of what I am politically. I listened to him since 1988, day one. I was not involved in politics or anything, but because of him, after 57 years of living in America, I became an American citizen just to be able to vote for President Trump.
KEN: Wonderful, Sonia! Wonderful.
CALLER: Not a story of a business, but it’s a story of how much Rush made me see the light. (giggles)
KEN: And it’s a beautiful story, and it’s just as important. Now, did you get other friends and family to the vote for President Trump as well?
CALLER: Oh, yeah! All my family. I only have two people who are Democrats. One I don’t talk to anymore, and the other one (crosstalk).
KEN: (laughing) One, you don’t talk to.
CALLER: (laughing)
KEN: It’s probably just as well. Well, thank you for calling, Sonia. That’s a beautiful story.