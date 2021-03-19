Kathryn Will Join Us on Monday’s Program

BRETT: We’ve got some exciting news over at RushLimbaugh.com. We are accepting nominations for our forthcoming Great American Business Award recognition. Now, Kathryn, Kathryn Limbaugh, will be joining the program on Monday to share more details.
But right now, we are inviting listeners to nominate a businessowner inspired by Rush or a business that advertised within this program, or even just someone who took Rush’s motivation and worked hard to become self-sufficient. Head on over to RushLimbaugh.com where you’ll find a Nominate tab. It’s up on the top left of the website.
Click that tab; you’ll find more information there.
But again, Kathryn will be joining us on Monday in the first hour to share details of Rush’s intentions and interest in recognizing the hard work of the independent business owners out there. We all know how much you meant to Rush. So, look forward to that on Monday, and be sure to go to RushLimbaugh.com and check out that Nominate tab on the top left of the website. You’ll get a lot more information over there.