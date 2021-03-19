The Environmentalist Wackos and the Food Police

BRETT: You know, one of the things that was always interesting was Rush’s take on the environmentalist wackos, right? Well, Nebraska prepared a pro-meat day, pro-meat during Colorado’s meatless day. Colorado had a meatless day. They were gonna go without meat. Polis is the governor of Colorado and he said, “We’re gonna go with a meatless day. Don’t eat meat on that day.” Nebraska said, “We’ll eat that meat for you.”
You know, Rush had them right on when it came to the militant vegans forcing Google and Apple to change the salad emoji on the phone.
RUSH: I’m sure you all use emoji. Well, I’m sure you all know what emoji is. What you may not know is that Google and Apple have been pressured into changing salad emoji by militant vegans. Militant vegans saw that salad emoji on Google and Apple contained eggs. And in one instance, the salad emoji it looked like it had some chicken in it.
Militant vegans petitioned Apple and Google to get the egg and the chicken out of the salad emoji, and both companies did. You believe this? Getting all uptight about emoji, a salad — militant vegans. And it just points out the reason this stuff keeps happening.
It’s ’cause these basically a bunch of spoiled brat kids that no adults ever say “no” or “shut up and go away” to. They’re allowed to get away with whatever intimidation they employ, and if that were ever brought to a screeching halt, then we could fix a whole bunch of stuff. But people are scared to death of it.
BRETT: Right on, Rush. Absolutely. Hey, remember when AOC was telling us what to eat? Listen to this.
RUSH: There’s nobody more dangerous than somebody that doesn’t know diddly-squat who thinks they know squat diddly. Know everything.
CORTEZ: In the deal what we talk about is — and it’s true — is that we need to take a look at factory farming, you know, period. It’s — wow. It’s not to say we’re gonna force everybody to go vegan or anything crazy like that. But it’s to say, listen, we gotta address factory farming. Maybe we shouldn’t be eating a hamburger for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. We have to take a look everything, and what we need to realize is that climate change is about every choice that we make in our lives.
RUSH: Oh, such brilliance. What business is it of yours who eats what when? And where did you grow up getting the idea that you think you can force everybody to do something? Mr. Limbaugh, respectfully it’s not what she said. Yes, it is. When she says, “Look, it’s not to say we’re gonna force everybody.”
She’s thinking about it. It’s her purview. You’re stupid. You’re destroying the planet. You don’t even know how. Cows are farting. Factory farming? Man, folks, we are witnessing, we’re witnessing what has been the breakdown of America’s public education for I don’t know how many years. She is the quintessential illustration and product of modern education.
BRETT: Yeah, you can’t eat hamburgers breakfast, lunch, and dinner what am I supposed to eat than hamburgers for breakfast, lunch, and dinner? Sheet cake? That’s all natural.