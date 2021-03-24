El Rushbo’s Been a Thorn in the Side of Cuomo Family for More Than 30 Years — And Counting!

BRETT: The first formal meeting to discuss the impeachment inquiry for Andrew Cuomo was held yesterday, and the head of the New York state Judiciary Committee said it actually “might be ‘months’ before it’s determined whether the three-term governor should be impeached over sexual misconduct charges.” You have a large number of women who have come forward and allegedly harassment, abuse, you name it.
We now know that the governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, is being advised by the best lawyers money can buy. He’s gonna see how he’s gotta do this to gum up the works to make sure that this takes as long as it can possibly take and eventually… What’s on their being run here is the fatigue strategy, right? Wear people down.
Wear them out so that other stories begin to move. They lose interest. It moves down the road. In fact, one of the accusers came out and said that she’s not gonna be cooperating with this investigation because she doesn’t think it’s a straight deal; doesn’t think it’s a real, impartial investigation to get to the facts. That’s the thing.
Well, our very good friend right here on the EIB staff, Dean Karayanis (a/k/a Koko, Jr. as Rush used to call him on the EIB Network) happens to have a tremendous op-ed in the Washington Times. It’s titled, “The Rise and Fall of Mad King Cuomo.”
Now, in it Dean discusses the Cuomo family’s sense of being entitled to anything — and anyone — they want. They’re elitists who constantly complain about America. Remember, Rush nicknamed the first Governor Cuomo “Mario ‘The Pious,'” and he called it that his son was a chip off the old block.
RUSH: This is Andrew Cuomo, the son of Mario “The Pious,” and yesterday in New York City he was signing some bill somewhere.
ANDREW CUOMO: Look, the simple point is all this comes down to this. We’re not gonna “Make America Great Again.” It was never that great.
AUDIENCE: (shocked hoots, murmuring)
ANDREW CUOMO: We have not reached greatness. We will reach greatness when every American is fully engaged. We will reach greatness when discrimination and stereotyping against women — 51% of our population — is gone, and every woman’s full potential is realized and unleashed, and every woman is making her full contribution.
AUDIENCE: (silence)
RUSH: What an absolute blithering idiot! To claim that America’s greatness has been denied because one group here or one group there somehow has not been allowed to reach its potential. This is just a stupid thing to say! It’s a stupid thing politically to say, and his aides started doing a tap dance almost immediately trying to say, “Well, you know, we need to re-explain what the governor meant. The governor really wasn’t saying…”
Yes, he did. He said it, he meant it. This is the thing. He meant it. It’s not a new thing for leftists to think America is not great. America is flawed. America’s unjust, it’s immoral. Andrew is a chip off the block. Let’s go listen to Mario “The Pious” himself July 16th, 1984, Democrat National Convention.
MARIO THE PIOUS: A shining city is perhaps all the president sees from the portico of the White House and the veranda of his ranch, where everyone seems to be doing well. But there’s another city where some people can’t pay their mortgages and most young people can’t afford one. There are more poor than ever, more families in trouble.
There are elderly people who tremble in the basements of the houses there. And there are people who sleep in the city streets, in the gutter, where the glitter doesn’t show. There are ghettos where thousands of young people without a job or an education, give their lives away to drug dealers every day. There is despair, Mr. President, in the faces that you don’t see, in the places that you don’t visit in your shining city.
RUSH: So you see, Andrew Cuomo thinking America has never been great, not a big deal, and certainly nothing new. There’s his dad, Mario “The Pious,” talking about the America that every Democrat sees every day except when Democrats are in the White House, then none of that stuff happens to be a problem.
Folks, this is 1984. Do you notice how the Democrats message hasn’t changed an iota? And despite years and years of Democrat control, none of it’s gotten better. Obama didn’t fix any of this stuff! Bill Clinton didn’t fix any of this stuff! The Democrats never fix it.
BRETT: It’s incredible. I always wonder about the metric of that, and I’m so happy Rush brings up that point, because he’s talking about the idea that in 1984 this is the message. What happens? In 1988, it’s Dukakis’ message — and in 1992 it’s Bill Clinton’s message. In ’96, it’s Bill Clinton’s message. It’s always, “It’s terrible, it’s awful, it’s the worst! The country has never been worse than right now.”
Do you remember when Nancy Pelosi took back the House of Representatives in 2006 in that congressional campaign, and they were actually running around saying that the economy in 2006 was the worst economy since the Great Depression? It’s foolishness! It’s absolutely foolishness. I would love to see one time in a presidential debate just one question asked.
Say Biden’s running for reelection — or say Harris is running ’cause she has succeeded him and she’s running for election to the White House. I would just love one moderator, one moderator to say, “What do you love about America? What’s the thing you love?” If I ask you what you love about your spouse, what you love about the important person in your life, you could give me a massive list of the things.
“I love how charitable they are. I love how they take care. I love how they would do these things.” There are very specific things you could do. America is always terrible and teetering off the brink of absolute destruction. It’s an incredible thing to look at when you consider you had an economy that was raging all the way up to the pandemic, and you were told — even in the run-up to the pandemic.
Before the pandemic actually shut things down, you had people saying, “This economy is not great stuff. This is not a great economy.” Are you kidding me? You had 40- and 50-year lows in unemployment. Women had never had greater opportunities than they had in the tail end of that Trump economy, going into 2019 and 2020. Now they’re at a 40-year-low participation in the labor markets.
Why? Because we shut everything down! We did not imagine that. We did not imagine that. People did not imagine that America had unleashed its great economic power, commitments to growth, but, but what do you have from Andrew Cuomo? “Uh, America was never that great. It was never great. Women don’t participate.” Are you kidding, Governor Cuomo?
I’m getting you look at women as people to be conquered or to entertain you or to be disrespected, which is what it looks like according to the allegations and the charges. We wait to any how the impeachment trial will play out. But what about the women who have made incredible progress? You have a vice president who’s a woman. You have CEOs who are women.
What about that? And yet we’re told, “It’s just never been worse. It’s never been worse, and only we by coming in and spending $3 trillion to degrow the economy can get you the growth you need.” Up is down, down is up, left and right. Left is wrong. It really is quite something to kind of take in and behold, right? Apparently, none of this was fixed, and it can’t be fixed until you get what it is that you’ve got going on out there.
Well, I’m about solutions.