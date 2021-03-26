Where Is the Hunter Biden Gun News?

KEN: Let’s go to Ryan in Aberdeen, South Carolina. Hi, Ryan. You’re on the Rush Limbaugh Show.
CALLER: It’s actually South Dakota. Ken, I kind of have been seeing a pattern developing here in the American body politic, and Hunter Biden is part of it. But it occurred to me that Hunter Biden has a couple things in common with a lot of other Democrats, including but not limited to Hillary Clinton, Eric Swalwell, Patrick Leahy. The list could go on and on.
The two things that he has in common with many other Democrats is, he’s broken the law, and he will probably never see the inside of a courtroom for it. And that’s your Democratic Party, is the party of elites. You’ll never hear about it on the news. I think if it weren’t for Rush and all the years he spent documenting Democratic lawbreaking, you would never have found out about it. But, I mean, it’s just the ultimate hypocrisy. And that dynamic of the elites to whom the law does not apply seems to drive much of the modern American body politic.
KEN: And they get protected, like we were talking about earlier, like the media.
CALLER: What they don’t report on in the media is just as important or more important, arguably, than what you hear on CNN.
KEN: That’s a good point. No, very much so. Ryan, I want to thank you for calling. The thing that really frustrates a lot of conservatives right now, you look at the effort the media made to frame stories and to create a narrative, the length they went to to take down Carter Page (an innocent man) and Mike Flynn (an innocent man) and President Donald J. Trump (an innocent man), and even to the point where even now.
Even today there are lawsuits. “We need to see Donald Trump’s taxes.” But I just want to be clear, Democrat Party. You’re not concerned about hard drives with alleged pedophilia and drug use and a complete blueprint — verbally and in print — of the China collusion and the China bribery? You’re not interested in that, and now this is probably one of the biggest stories in recent history:
A president’s son illegally getting a gun while using drugs, and he and another family member hiding it and losing the gun. But wait, there’s more. The Secret Service was sent out to tamp down the story, the same way the FBI would go out and tap down the story for the Clintons and the Obamas. America is waking up.
The “we the people” crowd number all of people. I don’t know what it will take to understand the power of taxes and the power of fixing the voting system, but who should we turn to now? If you were the neighbor and you saw all this, who would you call? The FBI? The Secret Service? That would be a wasted call.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
KEN: I am just so fascinated this latest Hunter Biden development that no one in the news is talking about. I have been surfing the different screens here (laughing), and nobody’s talking about it. How do you not talk about it? I’m gonna put this all on my social media, so you’ll find all the stuff we were talking about today. I’ll make sure.
Well, course it’s gonna be on RushLimbaugh.com, but I’ll put the video and what have you… I can’t put it on certain platforms ’cause they ban the truth, and their job is to cover for the Biden administration. But listen this. Just imagine this being ignored by the media. Now, Gregg Jarrett didn’t ignore it and several other people didn’t ignore it. A couple people are coming on board.
“Politico obtained copies of the firearm transaction record and receipt from the gun Hunter Biden bought October 12, 2018, when he committed a felony because he lied on the purchase form,” which is a felony. It says it right on there: You can go to prison. “Hunter responded ‘no’ when he was asked, ‘Are you an unlawful user of, addicted to marijuana or any depressant, stimulate, narcotic drug or any other controlled substance?'”
Now, you may remember five years ago-year-old he had been discharged from the Navy Reserve for testing positive for cocaine, and his family members have spoken out about the drug use. So, once again, if this does bubble up in the news media over the weekend, by the time it bubbles up, you’re gonna hear Jen Psaki, whatever her name is, you’re gonna hear her saying, “Look, uh, that’s, uh, the president’s private life.
“And, you know, Hunter has some abuse problems, and it’s just not fair…” No, it’s total fair, total game, and people know it is. Because we listened to the ridiculousness that erupted from the news media for the last five years over the most ridiculous things, like putting ketchup on steak and eating two scoops of ice cream, or… “I don’t know, was the president holding Melania’s hand?
“I don’t know. It looked like it,” and that’s a headline? Are you out of your mind? No, a headline is two of the Biden kids, a daughter-in-law and a son, being involved in a felony, and then the Secret Service covering it up. I mean, that’s right up there with the FBI covering up for Clinton and Obama and Biden and the rest of them.
That should be front-page news. I can tell you it’s front-page news in Australia. So I may have to go watch Sky News tonight. (laughing) If you want to get the scoop on what’s happening in Washington, maybe you have to go to down to Sydney, Australia, and check it out, because they’re not gonna cover it in Washington.