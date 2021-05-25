The World Wakes Up to What Rush Surmised at the Start: Covid Could Be a ChiCom Weapon

JASON: Now, the other big bombshell story, in addition to the landscape over the last year of the country and how we’re losing control of our cities due to the implementation of liberalism. That’s all it is. Policies that are different. But the other big bombshell, the other “I told you so.” The other story that could be classified as the media still don’t get it is the idea that the coronavirus came from a Wuhan lab leak. Now, this is nothing new. We’ve been talking about this for a year. But the censorious press, Big Tech, would not let it come out. They basically blackballed the story, they blacked it out, banned it, censored it, call it what you will.
So, the American people did not know the truth. In fact, worse than that, you had a number of people saying that it was a conspiracy theory. It was horrible. A number of so-called experts, you know, the ones that told us come on down to Chinatown or don’t wear a mask. Or the pandemic should be much ado about nothing, and then flipped and said, oh, we’re all gonna die by June of last year. Go back and look at the projection of numbers. The state of Minnesota was so far off. The Minnesota Department of Health. It was laughable how many people by July of 2020 would be sick and/or dead versus how many were. Compared to Wisconsin, where a court undid the lockdown measures. It was a joke. The experts have no clothes.
And neither were they telling the truth on where the Wuhan virus originated. We still don’t know whether it was leaked or whether it was deliberate or what? But Mike Pompeo had it right. He’s been convinced for quite some time, as have a number of us, that this needed to be looked into. Eighteen scientists at Science magazine wrote this. State Department fact sheet months and months ago said it. But there was a blackout on it. Listen to Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who gets far too much attention and credibility.
GOTTLIEB: People who a year ago said, “well, this probably came from nature’ it’s really unlikely it came from a lab”. Maybe a year ago that kind of a statement made a lot of sense because that was the more likely scenario. But we haven’t found the intermediate host. We found no evidence of this virus in an animal anywhere. We haven’t found the true source of the virus.
JASON: Now, he had been sort of tiptoeing, in my view, around this for quite some time and now finally says we haven’t found the true source. Actually we have found the true source. And Rush actually predicted what would happen on all of this a while ago.
RUSH: I have been asked by a tremendous number of people, if I believe that the ChiCom government did this on purpose. In other words, is this a bioweapon that was created somewhere in a lab? That the Chinese communist government deployed it against its enemies to in fact create the circumstances under which we are living now? An economy shut down and in tatters. $22 trillion economy shut down. We did it ourselves. 16 million people and counting filing for unemployment. The Federal Reserve printing money, left and right, which theoretically is going to create all kinds of economic problems down the road. Now, I’ve resisted the idea that it was done purposefully as a weapon until I’ve seen, or saw, some evidence to the contrary.
I think the Chinese communists are capable of it. Don’t misunderstand. And in my rummaging around, I tried to gather information on this. I came across a website called TheDiplomat.com. Asia-Pacific website. And I want to read… I’d not heard of TheDiplomat.com. When I haven’t heard of a website, I get a little, not suspicions, but I exercise even more care and caution. So that I’m not getting duped by a parody website or a phony baloney, plastic banana, good-time rock ‘n’ roll website. The piece is written by Ben Lowsen, L-o-w-s-e-n. And here’s how the qualifier at the end of the piece is written. “The views expressed in this story or in this column represent the personal views of the author and are not necessarily the views of the Department of Defense or the Department of the Air Force”.
So, Asia-Pacific website, TheDiplomat.com, related to the American military. And the headline of the piece: Did Xi Jinping deliberately sicken the world? And let me give you some pull quote highlights. Mr. Snerdley, you are in the school of thought that believes this is a weapon? You do? Okay. At some point again, Ben Lowsen or low son. At some point the Chinese Communist Party learned of the epidemic and made a decision to hide its existence. He believes that they didn’t purposely weaponize anything. He believes that Xi Jinping and the ChiComs discovered what was going on in a lab or in a wet market. Found out what this was, and made a lie about it, to hide it. To pretend that it was nothing. We’re talking last November and December. And Mr. Louse here gives them under which such the benefit of the doubt that he believes that Xi Jinping and his ChiCom Politburo hoped the thing would go away. And that that is why they made a decision to hide it.
Expos?s in the South China Morning Post newspaper in Hong Kong, and in the Chinese mainland paper, state-controlled, show that the information did flow out of China early in the crisis. Only because of the courage of individual Chinese people in the face of government repression. This would be the doctors, the lab researchers who tried to warn everybody about it but were shut down. People in the Wuhan epicenter, however, began to get wise and scared because they saw what was happening to people. They were getting wise. They were getting scared by the end of 2019, December. And it was these people forcing their government to say something.
So the authorities, the ChiComs, gave the impression of a non-transmissible disease already under containment. This is where the Chinese lied. Now, the writer of this story thinks they did this hoping it would go away. That they lied about it, they knew what it was and they decided to hide its existence. And when they did speak, they said it’s non-contagious, non-transmissible, and that we’ve got it under control.
JASON: You know, Rush was so spot-on on all of this for the last year. Not only was he inspirational for the last year of his life, but he was still so erudite and so spot-on on this. We’ve got another clip we’ll continue with over later in the program on Wuhan. And the origins, and where Rush was so far, so far, as usual, ahead of the curve.
JASON: Well, I want to get to the second part of Rush’s monologue on this because he was prescient as always. Roll it.
RUSH: it is highly likely that the ChiComs lied about this and said that it was nontransmissible and they had it under containment to make sure people didn’t raise hell about it on the streets of Wuhan. Because if people had raised hell about it on the streets of Wuhan, that would have gotten out. Social media, phones, it would have gotten out. The Chinese communists would not have been able to suppress everything.
“The mayor of Wuhan even suggested that the central government prevented him from revealing details about the epidemic until January 20.” He knew all about it, but the ChiCom government, Beijing, refused to let him reveal details. “Considering the first public announcements came out of Wuhan on January 1, we can assume that Xi had a sense of the danger prior to that,” in December. We know he did.
“Clearly, downplaying the disease wasn’t working -” Saying that it’s nontransmissible or noncontagious wasn’t working because Wuhan was being devastated. So now it was time for the ChiCom Communist Party to get serious. “But how serious? Would it provide full cooperation to the international community? Would being seen as the source of this virus hurt its international image?” This is what they think about.
They did everything they could to hide the fact that this thing was theirs. They did everything they could to hide that it had a center that was Wuhan. And this says they didn’t cooperate because they didn’t want people to think there was anything to cooperate about. There is nothing to see here, was the ChiCom attitude.
Now, many of you still think, “Okay. That’s ’cause they weaponized it, Rush ” Okay, if you want to stick with that, do so, but there’s more here. “There was a darker dimension.” There always is when talking about communist governments. “The more Beijing cooperated, the less the disease stood to affect other countries. This includes countries China sees as a threat to its existence, like the United States. Why should China suffer the effects of a pandemic while others stayed safe — and increased their strength relative to China — based on China’s own costly experience?”
He’s asking this rhetorically. There’s no way if this thing was real, if it starts in a lab in Wuhan and if it is this deadly virus, his theory is there’s no way the Chinese are gonna allow this to stay in their country only. They’re gonna make sure they’re not the only ones affected by it. Now, this is still a distance from creating a weapon on purpose. His theory again here is that it happened, however it happened, in a lab, the wet market. They tried to suppress it. They tried to ignore it. They tried to act like there’s nothing to see here, not contagious, not transmissible.
But when all that failed because it was the exact opposite of what they were lying about, when they realized how deadly it was, the ChiCom government made a decision that they weren’t gonna be the only country affected by it because that would lead to a vast economic disadvantage. If they were gonna be hurt by this, then by golly, by gosh, other nations were gonna be.
Now, this theory — this is the way they think and act – “is inimical to human decency.” But, folks, they’re communist. You know, we have not taught communism properly in the schools in this country for at least 30 years, since the 1980s. And we have to consider that Xi Jinping and the ChiCom Politburo came up with a way to share the effects of this virus with everybody else in the world to make sure they were not the only ones damaged by it.
The way it’s written here: “Xi Jinping has produced the greatest program of ethnic cleansing in the world today. He has curtailed freedoms in China severely and is the father of the panopticon state. His incessant military buildup threatens neighbors while using economic and other subversive means to erode the sovereignty of countries around the world. We should not assume it was beyond his imagining to withhold a degree of support from the international community to ensure that China would not suffer alone.”
In other words, these are communists. They treat their own citizens horribly. They don’t care. If something like this is gonna wreck them, then they’re gonna make sure they’re not the only ones that suffer, either reputational damage — they don’t want it thought that these viruses emanate, originate in China. They don’t want that. And they don’t want any economic damage. So it’s a fascinating theory. And there’s more to it.
JASON: It sure is a fascinating theory. And now the circumstantial evidence is starting to validate Rush, as is the case so many times as was the case with El Rushbo. What’s interesting, this is predictable as the day is long. Because Michael Gerson who was the precursor to the perverts at the Lincoln Project, he wrote in the Washington Post yesterday that anybody, anybody suggesting that there was a gain-of-function operation that was deliberate in Wuhan is a liar. It’s another Trump lie. Now, it’s hard to — we have a Rush clip on Mr. Gerson. Mr. Gerson is about as toxic an individual and as big a fraud as there is in America. An evangelical who spews violent venom on a daily basis.
He literally — he literally was inspiration, no doubt, for what went on with the Lincoln Project liars. And Rush had a little take on him. But that’s where you are with the mainstream press. Guy was a Bush speechwriter. He’s a Bush-McCain Republican who ends up at the Washington Post, now denying the obvious, the Chinese communists have something to answer for here when it comes to gain-of-function, when it comes to, as The Australian reported, making the virus more transmissible and more lethal.
JASON: A lot of people are saying this is a bombshell, this Wuhan origin of the coronavirus or this lab origin. And it’s only a bombshell in the context of being denied coverage. I’ve got a piece here in the Wall Street Journal going back to May 14th. And I’m telling you in journalistic lingo it’s about two column inches, buried, absolutely buried is a tiny little — tiny little blurb. “Scientists seek new probe of virus origin.” Yeah, 18 respected scientists, one who actually worked with a researcher at Wuhan, said in a letter that they don’t think it originated from bats.
Nobody reported on it. The Wall Street Journal buried it. The rest of the media didn’t even cover it. You go back to the State Department fact sheet, it was there. And it was a conspiracy just like voter irregularity, just like Russiagate. Wanna know why we don’t know have the truth in America is we have censorship in America. It’s called media. It’s a media censorship. Not what they say that’s wrong, but what they don’t cover. Think about bombshells. The people that did not report on the real origins of — what looks to be the real origins of the Wuhan virus — you couldn’t call it the Chinese virus. Couldn’t call it the Wuhan virus. That was politically incorrect. Were the same ones, like BuzzFeed, lying about the Steele dossier.
The same CNN that lied about the Trump Tower and the transition team meeting with Russian investment funds or the Covington High School kids where they got sued over. Remember the senior Trump official that published the op-ed in the New York Times, turns out he wasn’t at all. BuzzFeed lying about Michael Cohen to build a Trump Tower in Moscow, The Atlantic which wouldn’t publish anything if it weren’t lies, talking about Rush — or, excuse me — Trump talking about war vets being losers and suckers when 21 Trump officials said they were there and he didn’t say it, 14 were on the trip. I mean, how many lies can you go down in the last few years? The Washington Post literally made up quotes on a call Trump had with a Georgia election official saying he told her to find the fraud in the postelection aftermath. Georgia finally released the audio. He said no such thing. These are the same people that refused, refused to talk about the real origins of the Wuhan virus. Here’s what Rush said in conclusion.
RUSH: Let me share with you how this piece is concluded by Mr. Lowsen. He says: “None of this can prove whether or when Xi made a deliberate decision to withhold information in order to imperil,” the world so that the damage suffered in China would be spread around. Can’t prove it. “However, as a long-time student and admirer of China, it is with great sadness I must concede that such a state — and its increasingly paranoid leader — might very well provide less than full cooperation to stem the pandemic of the century in the crass pursuit of its own -” Look. He’s just covering his bases here.
There is no way that — and this theory is extremely valid. Look. A lot of people do believe that this is not Xi Jinping discovering one day that there’s this bad virus that might wipe out his country so he’s gonna make sure it wipes out others. There are people who think that they concocted this thing in the lab on purpose for the exact reasons and purpose — in other words, a brilliantly conceived, flawlessly executed plan that we now see the results of, there are people that think that.
For those of you in the Drive-By Media, I’m not saying that ’cause I don’t know. I’m just sharing with you the theory of a ChiCom expert. And the theory, to me, resonates. It has a lot of ingredients that dovetail perfectly with how communists operate and how they think, how their number one objective in life is deceit. They lie to themselves and their people. The Soviet Union constantly told their own people that they were the dominant economic power of the world. They do nothing but lie constantly to people.
JASON: Think about the environment too. Trump had brought the Republicans kicking and screaming into facing China and trade deficits and putting America first and taxing foreign consumption instead of domestic production. Trump was, you know, making certain that we were on an even playing field and understanding China for what was it when it was cracking down on Hong Kong, had its eyes set on the South China Sea and Taiwan, and now of course, you know, they’re in a situation where, goodness gracious, they can’t keep running these massive trade surpluses with the United States. Trump is serious. It’s the middle of 2019, the fall of 2019.
Why is that so beyond the pale, the theory that they said, “Look. What could upset Trump, upset the American economy, upset the global economy, and end all this nonsense?” And like Rush, I’m not saying they did it deliberately either. We’ll see. I’m saying it’s worth investigating. And we know, whether it was directly or indirectly hatched, we know that the evidence is mounting. Three researchers from the Wuhan Institute of Virology became sick enough in November 2019 they went to the hospital with covid-like illnesses. We now know that from intelligence. And yet when White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about when did you learn about the three researchers, here’s what she said.
PSAKI: I don’t have anything more on that for you.
JASON: Well, that’s convenient. I don’t have anything more on that. Whatever you saying? That the intelligence is wrong. Every single piece of evidence is pointing to some perfidity on the basis of the Chinese communists. Yet the left just does not want to go there.