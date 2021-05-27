Are New York Voters Finally Agreeing with Rush? Andrew Cuomo’s Approval Tanks

KEN: By now you’ve heard that Chris Cuomo — he’s the weightlifter that gets upset if you call him Fredo. That’s Chris. And his brother — he’s a brother to Andrew, and Andrew wrote the book because in Andrew Cuomo’s mind, he believed he was like handling the pandemic flawlessly, and then the dead bodies started turning up, you know, some of them based on decisions he made. But, anyway, he basically was talking to his brother about issues that would have been a conflict for any journalist. Now, thank goodness Chris Cuomo is not a journalist. So there’s no problem. That takes care of that. We were worried at first. But he’s not.
Chris Cuomo is part of the comedy duo Chris & Andy, which is often on CNN when the original comedy duo, Anderson Cooper and Don Lemmon, are unable to perform. You know, the split screen, big, cotton, you know, Q-Tip swabs and a lot of comedy, stupid comments and the typical stuff you get from CNN, Comedy News Network. So but seriously, if you’re wondering why Andrew Cuomo is Teflon, he’s like the Teflon Don in New York, he’s pretty connected. I don’t know how soon people will find out how connected he is, but when they do, they’re gonna be angrier than they already are at Cuomo. They might be angrier at Cuomo than they are at de Blasio, and that’s tough. That’s tough to do.
But if you’re asking yourself, like, you know, my parents say this a lot of, they’ll watch something, go, how does he get away with that. And we all know, if you know the right people. The same way Hunter gets away with stuff, the same way Hillary gets away with stuff. And mark my words. We the People are so fed up with person after person after person after person skating on our backs, and that’s what’s been happening, whether it’s my governor, Governor Tom Wolf in Pennsylvania, or Cuomo, or Whitmer in Michighan, Newsom in California, Murphy in New Jersey. I just think it’s gonna be a rough year politically for all these people.
I think Americans are — they’re waking up, and — it’s interesting because at the top of the show we played a sound bite from James Carville, and he talked about how arrogant and elite and smug the leftists are, and that pretty much — that’s the Cuomos. Here’s Rush.
RUSH: The blue state idiocy is epitomized by Andrew Cuomo. Good grief what this guy has done. Folks, try this headline here: “NYC Starts Historic Overnight subway shutdowns for virus-linked disinfecting.”
Now, this comes after Trump was laughed at and mocked and made a joke of for finding ways to use disinfectant to help out. So Andrew Cuomo goes to a subway car, many of which have been taken care over by blue state homeless who are infecting people left and right, and he goes up there and he starts spraying disinfectant on a subway car. And he starts talking about, why, this is revolutionary, why, we’ve never done this before.
Who knew that you could disinfect a subway car? Do you disinfect your toilet at home, Governor? Did you grow up not knowing how that happened? Did your mom disinfect a toilet or did a maid come in and do it? Do you have any idea how cleanliness happens? The guy was shocked and stunned you could disinfect a subway car.
So now he’s getting heralded as being a great governor for disinfecting the New York City subway after not disinfecting it. It was one of the greatest condensations of close proximity of people. It was a breeding ground for the virus. And this ace kept it open. He said they had to keep it open for all the essential jobs and services. People need the subway to get to work. Well, that and his nursing home debacle is why New York leads the country in infections and deaths, and yet this guy is heralded as the next Democrat savior, the next Democrat nominee. It’s absurd. It’s obscene.
The media makes heroes out of genuine dunces who have put people in this country at great risk, and it mocks and laughs at and impugns genuine, competent, serious people who have been doing a great job, as in these red state governors, many of whom didn’t even see the need to shut down.
“New York City’s subway system — the nation’s largest — went silent in the early morning hours Wednesday as the normally round-the-clock system shut down for train disinfecting. Service was curtailed in late March, but is now being stopped entirely from 1 a.m. to 5 a.m. each day.”
Get this. “It’s the first time in 115 years service hasn’t been 24/7 except in times of emergency, and Governor Andrew Cuomo says there’s no way to know when service will return to normal.”
Of course not. He’s only the governor. He doesn’t know jack. I mean, this is just flat-out amazing. And then we haven’t even talked about how this guy put infected people in nursing homes. It’s like putting them into the crypt. It defies explanation. Nursing homes are the single greatest — outside of the New York subway — greatest concentration of noted cases and deaths.
And not just in New York. It’s happened in other blue states where blue state governors have decided the people they didn’t want, let’s pack ’em off to the nursing homes. So Cuomo, he put infected people in nursing homes. That led to thousands of deaths. And now he’s just figured out that cleaning, disinfecting — you remember what an idiot Trump was? Remember what a fool Donald Trump was? What a genius, what a compassionate, comparing, empathetic genius Andrew Cuomo is ’cause he’s got the idea, two months after the fact, that he’s gonna clean the New York City subway. The Democrats in the media have been literally fawning all over Cuomo.
He was just named… Do you know this, Mr. Snerdley? I know this is gonna ace you out. He was just named the most eligible man in New York. That’s right. That’s right. I know. And, see, the thing is these blue state failures — these arrogant, conceded, liberal elites who have caused this country more trouble than you can possibly imagine — are built up, heralded, and converted into heroes.
KEN: So true. When you have the news media either in your pocket or their in your pocket or someone’s not wearing pockets, maybe they’re shaking the same pair of pants. I don’t know. I don’t want to be multigendered about it at this point, but when they’re — when they have your back, you can do anything. So let’s not forget the fatal five. I’ve talked about the this on the show before. The five governors with the most bad pandemic decisions all run the states with the worst death rate, the worst economy, the worst crime, and the worst recovery. And they are. Governor Wolf, the governor of my state; Governor Cuomo in New York; Governor Murphy, New Jersey; Governor Whitmer, Michigan; Governor Newsom, California. And then the — a lot of the other Democratic governors line up behind them.
They’re right behind them. They’re actually fighting for position. The thing about what Rush said with the subway, of course, if it was correct. Democrats get the benefit of the doubt, and they only get the good coverage from the news media, unless something is so blatant that the news media has to come out and do a story. And a lot of people were wondering why did it take so long to clean all the germs and yuck off the subway. And as someone who regularly rode the subway up until about a year and a half ago whenever I was in New York working, there’s a lot of yucky-yuck on it. You know, I certainly wouldn’t lick the railing in the subway.
But then, on the other hand, when there’s a going around, even the flu, I don’t even know if I would take the subway. And that’s the problem. He waited — he was not penalized for that. And then when he did it, like Rush said, they made him a hero. And little by little the facts are coming out and people are going to see who did what and why. Who was motivated by money, who was motivated by politics, who was motivated by union pressure.
All this is gonna come out. And I would start with those five states, and I would start with the fatal five governors. Start there, work your way down. And then look at a place like Texas or Florida. Florida has become a magnet for everybody with a brain because the state is run well under Governor DeSantis.