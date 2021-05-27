Limbaugh Lesson: Follow the Money and the Media

KEN: Something just happened — and this from our friend James O’Keefe over at Project Veritas — senior ABC News reporter revealed that top bosses spiked news important to voters — now, listen to this — and we’re gonna share some more details of this coming up. But this is what’s fascinating. The bosses did not see an upside, according to an undercover reporter from James O’Keefe at ABC. Now, this happened with covid. This happened with Wuhan. This happens with a lot of things that the Democrats have on their agenda.
For example, ABC refused to acknowledge Trump’s successes. One of the producers in the undercover investigation said, “We also don’t give him credit for things he does do, and our bosses don’t see an upside to reporting any of it.” Now, if that’s your news organization, I’m sorry, you’ve been hoodwinked probably for about half a century. Here’s Rush.
RUSH: Believe me. I think if you want to find out what’s wrong in America, do two things. Follow the money and then follow the media. And by that, I mean, look at what people will do for media attention. And it’s worse than it’s ever been. In fact, folks, I’m gonna jump the gun here. I’ve been actually preparing — if I were writing a book, which I’m not, this would be a chapter, and I’ve been trying to analyze the poisonous — and it’s not a conspiracy. It’s just the evolution of our society and culture.
Everything is media now. Everybody does everything, most everybody, while also calculating the media reaction to it. Let me explain when things were different, and let me use sports as the example. Back in the — and this is not old fuddy-duddy stuff. This is historical context.
There was a time when athletes, professional athletes, played the game to play the game, and they were not even conscious of the media. I mean, they knew the press box was filled with writers and so forth, but they went out to play the game and they lived their lives without any thought of what the media would say or do or any of that. It was not on anybody’s mind.
Many CEOs, many businesspeople, the media was always there, but it was not, the media was never a dominant factor in determining practically everything someone did. Today it is for a lot of people. And I’m still not making this clear. And that’s why I’ve been spending time trying to write it down. It goes deeper than just trying to be noticed. It leads to all kinds of insincerity. It leads to lack of substance replaced by behavior that will get noticed. And there’s value in getting noticed no matter what you get noticed for. That’s not new.
I mean, the old adage, “I don’t care what you say about me as long as you spell my name right” has been around forever. What is new — relatively new — and I don’t mean new yesterday — but what’s relatively new is that the large number of substantive things that are done, not for the reasons that you would think — good decision, bad decision, what’s the objective, how do we get it, if the media finds out, they find out, if they don’t, they don’t, but the media and what they’re thinking is not even a factor in the circumstances I’m talking about.
That’s not the case in so much today. Everything, everything that most anybody does, especially in politics, is done, is calculated, is executed, is performed with a desired media reaction in mind. And in my mind that corrupts. Take your average American street corner, whatever goes on there goes on. Put a camera there. Everything changes when people know the camera’s there. And there’s a camera on every corner in every room in every city in every place in Washington.