Rush Consistently Called Out Democrat Climate Hypocrisy

KEN: A moment ago we were talking about the constant flip-flopping of just about every issue that initially we’re told is just so important, no matter what it is. Especially from the Biden regime. But this has gone on for years. Part of the reason it’s so hard to push back against the climate change cult, and it is a cult if you look up the definition. These people that are so invested in “climate change is the root of all evil,” that’s the problem. Many of us just think it’s weather. Because it has been pushed from on high from international organizations. Many have been exposed as fraudulent. But it doesn’t matter.
That’s something that’s never ceased to amaze me. No matter how many times the U.N. lies to us, the United Nations or the World Health Organization. Or the climate this, or the folks at Davos. No matter how many times all the richest, supposedly smartest people, get together on the globe and they say, “Here’s what you’re going to do in Arkansas. Here’s how you’re gonna do it in Idaho. And you folks in Florida better do it this way.” And the left always embraces that because it means control. That’s the endgame. And they do it over and over and over, and we keep wondering when is anybody gonna do any research in the media and correct them? Here’s Rush.
RUSH: Here we go, repeating history for the young generation that doesn’t know any better. United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said over the weekend we have 10 years to prevent a total climate disaster. This is the third time in 30 years they have said “we have 10 years.” You add Algore to it, it makes it four times. And Ted Danson makes it five times. As I said, the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the IPCCC. We have a decade to prevent a total climate disaster. You know where I saw this? I mean, it’s out there, but I saw this on one of my tech blogs. Tech blogs made up of young, leftist, idealistic, Millennial journalists who have no concept of history. And they’re just now recycling it.
In 1985, Sacramento, California, I’m watching This Week with David Brinkley on ABC. And there’s this guy on there named Oppenheimer, Oppenheimer, and he’s still out there, well-known climate scientist expert. And he was saying we’ve only got 20 years. This 1985, folks. We’ve only got 20 years. 20 years. If we don’t act, our world will forever change in ways which we will not recognize. And I got the usual list of all these things are gonna happen. Rising sea levels, melting ice caps and glaciers. Florida would be overrun. New York City would be overrun. The middle of the country would be all desert. Nobody would be able to live. We’re gonna have pollution as far as the eye could see. We’re all gonna die. And we only had 20 years. And Brinkley said, is this established? And Oppenheimer, “Well, no, no. But we can’t afford to wait. We can’t take the chance that we’re wrong. We must, we must take action now.”
What was action? Raising taxes, hating fossil fuel companies, building wind farms. By the way, there’s a story from last week. Wind farms will cause more environmental impact than previously thought. This was on an environmental website. This was not a conservative political website. Wind farms… but back then, back in 1985 we had 20 years. We didn’t have time to wait. We couldn’t prove it. And then Algore said we had 10 years, and we started our 10-year countdown clock at RushLimbaugh.com. Then Ted Danson said in ’88, “we got 10 years to clean the oceans or we’re gonna die.” And the global warming, environmentalist wackos, 10 years later, said we got 10 years. So, here come my little tech bloggers and the United Nations has said “okay, we got 10 years.” And to them it’s the first time they’ve heard it.
We’re recycling the lies. We’re recycling the scare tactics. By 2030 we, as a collective seven billion humans, will know our fate Or at the very least, the fate of the most vulnerable among us. A landmark report released on Sunday sets the clock ticking for humanity, and its quest to keep global warming to within one and a half degrees Celsius of pre-industrial levels. The report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change outlines what a world warmed by one and a half degrees Celsius would look like compared with the two-degree Celsius warmer world enshrined in the Paris Agreement. If we fail, the poorest among us will suffer the most.
Well, notice how everything gets recycled. Women and the poor hardest hit. Doesn’t matter what issue, doesn’t matter what calamity, women and the poor hardest hit. They’re just recycling the lies, folks. But here we have young tech bloggers eating it up, getting scared to death, by the way. They believe this stuff.
They think we’ve got 10 years before life on earth will not be known, not be seen, will not be able to continue as we know it today. So, they end up supporting all this junk. All this blabbering drivel junk. They end up supporting it because they’re scared out of their gourds.
KEN: And in addition to fear, I love the fact that Rush points out how much recycling is done on the left. Because truly I think conservatives really treat the earth better than leftists. But one thing the left does is recycle, as Rush pointed out, the same lies over and over and over and over and over. Over and over. Over. And nobody follows up and checks it. The other thing that drives me crazy is rags like the Washington Post, they’ll repeat a lie. They’ll headline the lie. They’ll do panels on the lie. And then when it’s proven to be a lie, they don’t even change it or correct it.
They just keep it going. It’s still in the textbooks. It’s still in the schools. They’re still having, you know, these seminars for the high schoolers about how bad the combustion engine is. Here’s a headline from today: Another summer of California power outrages poses a threat to Newsom as he faces a recall. So how long have the power outrages been going on? Why can’t the liberals do anything?