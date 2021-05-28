Rush Predicted Biden’s ChiCom Covid Cover-Up

KEN: Last month President Biden was asked if he had a chance to ask Chinese president Xi Jinping in China if the China leader had misled the world at the beginning of the pandemic.
BIDEN: No, I have not had that conversation with President Xi. Thank you.
KEN: Wow. That’s some leadership right there. Translation: The Chinese have so much money invested in me and my son and perhaps some other members of my family that I don’t want to tick off the leader of our biggest communist enemy. Now, I know I was reading a lot into that sentence, but — so that was last month, and this was yesterday afternoon from White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
JEAN-PIERRE: I’m not going to go into details of private conversations that the president may have, may have had with President Xi.
KEN: Last night on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Senator John Kennedy of Louisiana, a conservative said this about President Biden calling for an intelligence review of the origin of the coronavirus in Wuhan, China.
KENNEDY: If the Chinese are playing around with viruses, turning them into deadly killers, especially with our money, we need to know.
KEN: You know, you know he’s angry when he says “playing around.” You cannot have communists “playing around.” And I’m just kidding ’cause I’m a big fan of Kennedy. Do you remember the outrage that came about when President Trump announced he intended to hold U.S. government funds? Remember he said, I’ll tell you what we’re gonna do. We’re gonna suspend $450 million while an investigation takes place on the World Health Organization because a lot of people don’t know — I mean, this audience does; you do — but there are some people that don’t know the relationship between the World Health Organization and China.
It was started by China. Its number one international supporter is China, followed by Bill Gates. So President Trump at the time said we’re gonna hold off on until we investigate the World Health Organization and the covid virus. President Biden restored the money on day one of his presidency. So he was either canceling stuff for Americans or hooking up stuff for the commies. A lot of people questioned the World Health Organization, including Rush.
RUSH: Florida Republican senator Rick Scott is calling for a Congressional investigation. He wants to know if the World Health Organization helped the ChiComs cover up the actual extent of the coronavirus.
Now, Senator Scott also wants Congress to look into whether America should keep funding the WHO. We cover 15% of their annual budget, which is more than anybody else contributes.
Sen. Scott says the WHO needs to be held accountable for helping to promote misinformation coming out of Communist China. The ChiComs lied about when they knew the coronavirus. They knew it was a problem, how many cases of they had, and how many deaths.
The WHO never investigated China’s claims – a lack of action that Senator Scott says cost lives. In fact, senior WHO officials praised the ChiComs for their handling of the pandemic, which created a false sense of security about how serious it really was. The head of the WHO got his job with the help of the Chinese!
Senator Scott, investigating all that is a fine idea. But you’re going to face an uphill battle. This is an election year. The Democrats in Congress and their allies in the Drive-By Media have one target in mind when it comes to all this. It isn’t China. It isn’t the World Health Organization. It’s President Trump. The truth about how this started and how it spread is the last thing on their minds, because they know — and they don’t want you to find out.
KEN: And that’s what makes this so scary when you think about it. We’ve often talked about this on the show. When we need to find out the truth, there’s fewer and fewer places to go to. The days of flipping on CNN or flipping on a major news network, they’ve become — that’s become almost satirical now. When someone says, “I don’t know. Let’s see what CNN has to say,” you’re gonna get giggles from that ’cause you know what they have to say. And it’s not gonna be the truth, because that’s been proven over and over again. Think about all the people that went so far out beyond the facts and the evidence and accused people of being conspiratorial or lunatics.
And they always have to reel it back in, no matter what it was, whether it was Rachel Maddow and Trump’s taxes or whether it was the Russia, Russia, Russia thing that everybody clinged to, or whether it was their love affair with Fauci. And now they’ve gotta back up on their coverage of Wuhan. Rush was right.
COTTON: The best evidence suggests that the kind of bat from which this virus jumped to humans wasn’t even present there.
TRUMP: But you know the worst of all, whether it came from the lab or came from the bats, or came — it all came from China.
GRIFFIN: Because we don’t know where the novel Coronavirus came from yet, the conspiracy theories fill the void.
LIMBAUGH: I’m telling you, the Chi-coms are trying to weaponize this thing.
GRIFFIN: Conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh with zero proof suggesting a Chinese bioweapon lab is to blame.
HUNT: — is this question about the Wuhan lab. We know that it’s been debunked.
WALLACE: Those same agencies now have been tapped with investigating one of Trump world’s most favorite conspiracy theories.
REID: This week, Donald Trump is still pushing the debunked bunkum, despite his own intelligence community’s findings that that is simply not true.
UNKNOWN: And there is simply no reason to believe that that is the case, there is no empirical evidence to verify that.
WEISSMANN: Coming up with a conspiracy theory to try and foment his xenophobia with respect to the Chinese, has just as much factual support as taking Clorox.
SCARBOROUGH: He can’t just sit back and let the doctors and the scientists do their jobs, he’s got to chime in.
SHARPTON: He may pick up the conspiracy theory that this was some weapon.
DASZAK: People don’t keep bats in captivity. Complete baloney.
CUNNINGHAM: We don’t need to invoke conspiracy theories.
UNKNOWN 2: This is just another example of the President trying to change the narrative from his own failings.
HARWOOD: The problem for President Trump is that he’s running for reelection and is looking for ways to deflect blame for the performance of the administration.
FAUCI: If you look at the evolution of the virus in bats and what’s out there now, it’s very, very strongly leaning towards this could not have been artificially or deliberately manipulated.
SANDERS: So I wanted to ask, are you still confident that it developed naturally?
FAUCI: No, actually, that’s the point that I said. No, I’m not convinced about that. I think that we should continue to investigate what went on in China.
KEN: You know the sad thing about this, and the news media knew about it but the news media doesn’t take orders from the truth. They take orders from their bosses. When Rush made that comment, Rush and many of us had already heard the testimony of Chinese researchers in Wuhan. Now, if I was working at a major news network and there was two Chinese news — two Chinese researchers that came forward and said, uh, yeah, something went sideways with the virus, I’d be interviewing them.
But instead it’s just the opposite. But when you hear these montages, which, by the way, started on the Rush Limbaugh Show decades ago, you realize that the news media sadly is on — they’re all on the same page. And that page is not for We the People.