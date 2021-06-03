Clay Travis Backs Governor DeSantis on Transgender Sports Ban

TODD: It’s all about owning the language, all right. If you own the language, you own the war. If you invent the game and all the rules, you’ll always win. Rush knew when you own the language, you control the debate. He knew that the left was absolutely obsessed with forcing people to pretend that men were women; teaching that to the kids. Here, Rush talks about a man who lost his job for refusing to lie about this.
RUSH: A columnist for the Denver Post says that he has been fired after disputing the idea that there are more than two sexes. Jon Caldara is his name. He’s “president of the Libertarian Independence Institute and a columnist for the Denver Post.” He said that he’s been fired from the Post, and he chalked it up to “a difference in style” that his editors found “too insensitive.” He’s a journalist and he’s been canned. Here’s what he said in his statement: “My column is not a soft voiced, sticky sweet NPR-styled piece which employs the language now mandated by the victim-centric, identity politics-driven media.”
So this guy, Caldara, he wrote a column in which he criticized a directive in the Associated Press Stylebook which says that sex and gender are not binary. He said: “There are only two sexes,” I’m sorry, “identified by an XX or XY chromosome. That is the very definition of binary.” There are two of them. “The AP ruling it isn’t so doesn’t change science.” But, yes, you see it does. AP can overcome science. There’s a consensus, you see, of opinion at AP that only two genders isn’t correct, in a political sense.
He says: “The AP ruling it isn’t so doesn’t change science. It’s a premeditative attempt to change culture and policy. It’s activism.” He’s exactly right. He’s accusing modern American journalism of being activism, not journalism. This a January 3 column. “In a column two weeks later, Caldara also railed against a 2019 Colorado law that required elementary school children to be instructed in transgender ideology.” Elementary school kids without their parents being told or consulted are now being taught transgender ideology.
“Some parents weren’t thrilled a couple of years back when during school their little ones in Boulder Valley School District were treated to videos staring [sic] a transgender teddy bear teaching the kids how to misuse pronouns or when Colorado’s ‘Trans Community Choir’ sang to kids about a transgender raven,” Caldara wrote. “What are the protections for a parent who feels transgender singing groups and teddy bears with gender dysphoria might be ‘stigmatizing’ for their kid?”
He’s exactly right. Are parents not to be given any say-so in this kind of perversion that their kids are being taught? So he got fired for all this. He said that “he was fired by the paper’s editorial page editor, Megan Schrader. ‘Megan told me I was the page’s most-read columnist. But there’s now a permanently and perpetually offended class, and, in order to speak, you need to use their terminology. There’s a whole lot of you-can’t-say-that-ism going on right now.'”
Hell’s bells is that ever true!
“You can’t say that.” You know how many times a day I hear that? “You can’t say that.” The hell I can’t. I just did. “In an email to the Washington Free Beacon, Schrader confirmed that she fired Caldara but declined to discuss the reason. ‘I am writing a job description as we speak to fill his position,’ she said. ‘I hope that conservative Colorado writers will apply knowing that we value conservative voices on our pages and don’t have a litmus test for their opinions.'” Unless they happen to assert that there are only two genders.
There’s male and female. What else is there? (impression) “Well, there’s cisgender. There’s cisbinary denial gender. There’s denial cisgender touchy-feely — pick ’em. You know, whatever oddballs that exist, they’ll assign a gender to them so that they have a sense of value and a sense of belonging, Mr. Limbaugh. It’s easy for you who think you’re normal to laugh at this, but there are people who are much more diverse in their thinking and behavior, and you must recognize them.”
You can recognize ’em all day long. But you don’t get to arbitrarily change science, except that they do.
TODD: And in West Coast states — and in other states, but I know specifically the West Coast states — children who are 13 can force their parents’ insurance company to pay for wrong-sex hormones in their body, and there ain’t nothin’ the parents can do to stop it. In the state of Oregon, they can force the parents to pay for the surgery. Right? These things have real-world consequences, and this is something that Rush has been on the forefront of and the network has been on the forefront of.
Speaking of that, later in June — right here at this time on this radio station — there’s a new radio program that’s going to debut on the EIB Network. Buck Sexton (a guest host alum) and Clay Travis will host that program. Yesterday, Clay Travis, who’s also a Fox News contributor, appeared on Fox yesterday with Sandra Smith to discuss why he supports the Florida Governor DeSantis bill from a position of fairness.
CLAY: Look, this is a challenging aspect for many people because it is still a relatively new story. And my position has been straightforward, particularly for adults. If an adult wants to make a decision to make them happier, that is fine. But it shouldn’t translate into the world of athletics. Here is an easy example, one that actually Caitlyn Jenner agrees with me on running for governor of California.
SMITH: Mmm-hmm.
CLAY: If Caitlyn Jenner after being Bruce Jenner and winning the Decathlon, four years later had decided to come back and be a woman competing in the Decathlon and the Olympics, that wouldn’t have been remotely fair. She has acknowledged that as well, because even though now she has transitioned, she still has the physical stature of a male which would allow her to be more competitive and to beat the other women in this competition.
Good stat for you: In the state of Texas recently, over 300 high school boys ran the 100-meter faster than the fastest woman in the history of the world has ever done it. Men are bigger, stronger, and faster. That’s not an insult to women’s athletics. If anything, we are protecting the right of women to compete against other women and find out who the best man or the best woman is. But we can’t allow, I don’t believe, biological men to be competing against women because it sets up a fundamental unfairness.
TODD: That’s Clay Travis making sense. And, of course, Bruce Jenner, if he did make that change, right (of course, he has) and he went back and said, “Okay. Now I can compete,” what would we do, right? How would people respond to this? Point of fact. I think it was the Seattle Women’s Pro Soccer Team trained against high school boys and lost. The world team, all right? There is such a thing as men and women, and “woman” is defined as adult, human female; “man” as adult, human male.