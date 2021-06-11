Crowd Sings National Anthem at NHL Game

JASON: Something special happened this week had a hockey game at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale. Singer Nicole Raviv began the national anthem and then made the decision to lower her mic and encourage the crowd of over 13,000 to take over. Here’s how it went.
RAVIV: …what so proudly we hailed —
CROWD: … at the twilight’s last gleaming (singing swells), whose broad stripes and bright stars…
RAVIV & CROWD: … through the perilous fight, o’er the ramparts …
CROWD: … we watched were so gallantly streaming, and the rocket’s red glare, the bombs bursting in air —
RAVIV & CROWD: — gave proof through the night, that our flag was still there. O’say does that Star-Spangled Banner yet wave, o’er the land of the free and the home of the brave?
CROWD: (wild cheers and applause)
JASON: Oh, man, was that great. What a scene at Nassau Coliseum.