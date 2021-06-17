Build the Wall! Free State of Texas Does the Job Biden Won’t Do

KEN: Yesterday — oh, I was so stoked to see this — Abbott, the governor, launched a border wall project. Remember last week he said I’m just gonna build my own wall ’cause no one else knows how to do it so — they’re not gonna do it. No Democrat’s gonna do it. This is a game. So he got a quarter billion-dollar down payment and then yesterday he held a press conference and said this.
ABBOTT: We know that temporary barriers and fences won’t be enough to slow the flow of the record amount of illegal immigration that’s taken place. hat’s why today we are announcing that Texas will build a border wall in our state to help secure our border.
KEN: Yes! That’s why I have a Texas T-shirt, everybody, and I’ve never even been there but I bought the T-shirt ’cause one of these days I’m gonna get out to that free state. I’ve been to the free state of Florida. I’ve been in a handful of free states in the twenty-first century but not to Texas yet. But I do have the T-shirt. I’m proud to wear it. It says “Pray for Texas” on it. That’s how you get it done.
And the nice thing about it is more and more governors are standing up and stepping up with their state assemblies to get things done when the federal government won’t do it or interferes with what they and their people in that state want to do. Representative Kevin Brady of the House Ways and Means Committee was on Fox yesterday, and he said all the negative factors associated with illegal immigration are up.
BRADY: It is a stunning indictment of President Biden’s failure to address or even acknowledge this border crisis. I’ve been to the border many times. I’ve never seen anything like it. When you talk to communities, the neighborhoods, the border agents, families, you can see, it is a true crisis. And there’s no abating of this right now because the president has basically said, “Look, it’s open borders.” And what we’re seeing, obviously sex trafficking is up, violent crime is up.