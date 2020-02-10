A Memo from Rush on Missing Monday’s Show

RUSH: Folks, really sorry I cannot be with you today. What I thought was the onset of just a cold during Friday’s show turned out to be the flu and I was in a super-secret hospital all weekend being successfully treated by the absolute best doctors. For you leftists, the nurses all loved me! Must be the beard…
Anyway, this flu is unrelated to anything else going on with my health. In fact, I could probably be there today but my doctors are insisting on a veritable quarantine as I prep for the beginning of my treatment regimen. I plan on being back tomorrow and already can’t wait…
I really am primed to weigh in on the Democrats’ ongoing fiasco that is even more bizarre than I could have hoped.
OK, Ken, back to you and thanks for making it on short notice.