Health Update: I Can See Third Base, But It Would Be a Major Theft

RUSH: Rush Limbaugh, talent on loan from God-d.
By the way, a little point of clarification. I said, “Yes, I have rounded second base. I’m still rounding second base and can see third base. I’m not chugging into third base yet.” Don’t misunderstand. We’ve got a baseball metaphor going here to help explain the progress on my treatment. So the baseball metaphor worked. Everybody can understand it. So, I rounded second.
The objective is to steal home. I mean, long-term objective is to round the bases. We have rounded the second base. We can see third base, but we’re not there. It’d be a major theft right now to get into third base. We’re trying. But based on the sentence I’d said previously in the last hour, some people misunderstood, and I don’t want anybody having any false misunderstandings about any of this.