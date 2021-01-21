×

Rush Limbaugh

For a better experience,
download and use our app!

Download
Now
The Rush Limbaugh Show Main Menu

Health Update: I Can See Third Base, But It Would Be a Major Theft

Jan 21, 2021




RUSH: Rush Limbaugh, talent on loan from God-d.

By the way, a little point of clarification. I said, “Yes, I have rounded second base. I’m still rounding second base and can see third base. I’m not chugging into third base yet.” Don’t misunderstand. We’ve got a baseball metaphor going here to help explain the progress on my treatment. So the baseball metaphor worked. Everybody can understand it. So, I rounded second.

The objective is to steal home. I mean, long-term objective is to round the bases. We have rounded the second base. We can see third base, but we’re not there. It’d be a major theft right now to get into third base. We’re trying. But based on the sentence I’d said previously in the last hour, some people misunderstood, and I don’t want anybody having any false misunderstandings about any of this.

Related Links

Pin It on Pinterest

Share This
       
RushLimbaugh.com - © 2020 Premiere Networks. All Rights Reserved. 
Contact | Privacy Policy | Do Not Sell My Personal Information | Contest Rules | Rush 24/7 Terms & Conditions | AdChoices Ad choice