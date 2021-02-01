Los Angeles Opens Up, Bans TVs in Bars

RUSH: You know that they just unlocked LA? Are you aware of this? Restaurants, bars. Not so fast. “Los Angeles County Bans TVs at Bars Just in Time for the Super Bowl.” I kid you not. They just unlocked after about a year, almost a year of shutting down the U.S. economy.
California and New York purposely shut down their economies to make bad statistics happen to react negatively for Trump. Now they’ve announced over the weekend a reopening — except today, they’ve announced that no TVs will be allowed in bars. So why show up at a bar to watch the Super Bowl, folks? You can’t.