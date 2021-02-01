Rush 24/7 Morning Update: Full Investigation

RUSH: It’s Democrat-versus-Democrat.
Last week, New York’s Democrat Attorney General, Letitia James, issued a scathing report on how New York’s Democrat Governor, Andrew Cuomo, handled the coronavirus. It was a blockbuster. The Department of Health undercounted virus fatalities in nursing homes by 50 percent.
The reason is obvious: to hide Cuomo’s nursing home COVID scandal. His executive orders had forced nursing homes to accept COVID patients, and many elderly residents subsequently died of the illness. He could have sent sick people to the nearly empty makeshift hospitals that the Trump Administration set up. But he didn’t.
One of Cuomo’s most vocal critics is Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean, who lost both her in-laws to COVID in New York nursing homes.
Janice Dean recently reported she was warned to “watch her back” after criticizing the governor. She says she was smeared by the Governor’s spokespeople, and told she was part of a “death cult” for hounding Cuomo.
She slams the media for fawning over Cuomo while the virus was taking more lives in New York than Hurricane Katrina and 9/11 combined. She wants a full investigation into New York’s nursing home massacre.
So do most Americans, who want a full investigation into all of the COVID political games. But Democrats and their Drive-By-Media allies will do everything in their power to thwart any accounting.