Advice for a Trump Supporter Thinking of Running for Congress

RUSH: Sarah in Glendale, Arizona. It’s great to have you. Welcome to the program. Hi.
CALLER: Hi, Rush. I pray for you every single day.
RUSH: Thank you.
CALLER: I love you. So this is not about AOC. I apologize. I can’t stand her. So —
RUSH: That’s okay.
CALLER: (giggling)
RUSH: Believe me, don’t worry about that.
CALLER: Okay. Well, I just want to tell my story real quick and just ask your advice. My husband and I lived in New York City for over 20 years. I was on the show America’s Next Top Model, and I had a very good career as a model and actress in New York — and, yes, I was sexually harassed there all the time, just… Whatever.
And my husband and I said, “Okay. We’re done.” We had a child. We got married. And we said, “Where do you want to move where we can be free?” We are both staunch conservatives. We were not being represented in New York anymore. They actually hated us. I had to hide it almost my entire career there. Um, and so we moved to Arizona.
And, lo and behold, we had no idea that Arizona was such a fractured state. I’ve always loved politics. I’ve always been very political. I think that’s mostly my passion. So I really wanted to start running for office here and get my name out there. But it’s fractured. I’ve gone to the meetings. I don’t think I’m entitled to anything. I don’t think anything. I’ve gone to meetings.
I’ve met people, and it is so fractured, it’s almost disheartening to say, “What is the point?” Because even within the Arizona Republican Party, they’re fighting, and so I don’t… You know, my husband’s Haitian; I’m half Iranian. My mom fled Iran — my dad — in 1979. We love America. We know how amazing this country is. I can’t scream at my TV anymore. I can’t scream at everybody. I’m just, like, “What do we do? What do I do?” And I’d love to run for office. I was thinking of Congress, but if I have to start —
RUSH: Okay. But wait a minute, now. You’re not gonna do it, is that right? Simply ’cause Arizona is so fractured, you don’t think you could win?
CALLER: I… No, I don’t know, because I was a Trump supporter, and I am… You know, it’s almost as if they’re taking that away from us, even the Republican Party. It’s like you can’t even talk about that. I would be taking on another Republican who is in my district if I did run —
RUSH: Okay. Look.
CALLER: — a very well-known person here. So I don’t know.
RUSH: Okay. Let me… I don’t have time to answer what you’re asking. She’s gonna seek my advice. I know this ’cause that’s what it says up there as a result of the call screening effort. But she still hasn’t gotten there, so I have to stop her because we’ve got a commercial break coming up that I can’t move. So I’m gonna tell you: I will answer your advice question as soon as I can, Sarah. Thanks for the call. Appreciate it.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
RUSH: Well, I have to apologize again, ladies and gentlemen. This is the third apology today. One I got… Well, this is the second one I got something wrong. One in the first hour and this one, and that is our last caller from Arizona, Sarah in Glendale. She did ask for my advice. I just didn’t hear her. So two things happened here.
You’ve got a cell call with not very good reception and somebody speaking very quickly, and I’m trying to follow it on the transcription. And the transcription is always a little late — it can’t be instant — and so I’m trying to do those two things at once, and she did ask for my advice. I just didn’t hear it and I didn’t see it.
So at the end of her call, I kind of admonished her for not getting to the point of her call, which she did. I just didn’t hear it. So, Sarah, I am deeply sorry. I’m so sorry. I hope you can forgive me. (choking up) I just didn’t hear you ask me. I’m sorry. Now, in terms of the answer to the… (interruption)
What are you laughing at in there. (interruption) What? (interruption) I didn’t see it. You guys heard her. I’m sure you heard her ask my advice, but I didn’t realize it until later. Anyway, I’ve had some time now to study what she said, and she’s trying to go through the hoops the party is demanding that she go through. For example, the party thinks, the Republican Party…
She wants to run for office. She’s a Trumpist. The Republican Party thinks you need to come up through the ranks. You need to run for local school board or some local office and do that for a while; then step up to dogcatcher and then step up to something — and then maybe 10 years into your political career, maybe run for Congress, either the House or the Senate.
I think that, frankly, now is BS. When I was young, that’s how things were done. When I was young, in my business, that’s the only way you could advance, aside from knowing somebody — and that’s always been the case. There are elites everywhere. There is a deep state in every organization, be it a city, a town, a big city, a major city, doesn’t matter.
And if you knew somebody, then you could use the connection, but most people didn’t know anybody high enough. So you started small and you proved yourself at every step along the way. I had to start little radio station in my hometown. I worked there for… Well, let’s see, 1966 through… Five years, and then I got a job at a suburban station in Pittsburgh.
You just climb the ladder hoping that somewhere along the way you get a break. And I didn’t get mine for 20 years, Sacramento 19… Maybe longer, 1984. So was ’66… Yeah, about 20 years. And that’s just how you did it. But today, look at what we learned with GameStop. Some guys on GameStop earned enough money to put their kids through college for four years in one day.
They earned enough money in one day! Go tell them to start small. They’ll laugh you out of the room. Those — and these are generational things. It’s not generationally necessary. You can still do it that way. You can still start small, get experience, build yourself up, but that’s the long way now. And you’re going to see…
If you choose that route, you’re gonna see other people who are not choosing that route, and they’re gonna be getting ahead. They’re gonna be earning a doesn’t amount of money. Not everybody, of course, but some are. You’ll see it. So I would play the same thing here to politics. It used to be that’s how you had to advance in politics, in electoral politics.
You’d have to start small and keep building up, building a name for yourself, establish a good works agenda, what have you. But now? Look at Trump. Trump was elected president, had never run for anything. That’s reason number one they hate the guy! He ran for president and won. Not supposed to be possible. Not in any way, shape, manner, or form.
That was the thing that outraged them as much as anything — before you even get to his personality, before you get to the objectionable things about his personality and all — just the fact that he showed them up. You don’t even need any experience to be elected to the top office in the world! He did it, and he did it relatively easy, and he did it beating Hillary Clinton, which that was not supposed to be possible.
So they despised the guy from the get-go for that alone. So Sarah, whether you’re a Trumpist or not, go for it. Take what you believe, start your campaign, and go for it. Now, I know you’re running in a Republican primary or — well, you’re running as a Republican — and the party thinks that you need to go for school board and run on up and, you know, go your individual steps or ladder rungs or what have you.
But you support the Trump agenda. The question you have to ask yourself is this: Does the Republican that you would be primarying support the Trump agenda or not? If the Republican you’re gonna be running against does not support the Trump agenda, go for it! If the Republican you’re gonna be primarying does support the Trump agenda, then you would have to ask yourself.
Do you want to get into a contest where you’re gonna be better at implementing and supporting and defending it than this other guy is? But I think it’s like any other job in the world: If you want it and if you have the passion for it… Having the passion for it is what’s gonna make you endure all the garbage that’s part of it — and there’s a lot of that, no matter what the job is in politics or anything else.
It is your passion.
Like I mentioned, I got fired seven times. My passion is what allowed me to remain dedicated to my desires. My desires were at the top of the list of why I did what I did and why I was willing to put up with all the garbage. And you’ve gotta have the same kind of passion for what you want to do. But don’t let the party’s antiquated thinking steal your passion from you.
If you think you’re the answer, if you think you’ve got the ticket, if you think you are what people in Arizona need, then by all means go for it! And if you’re not successful the first time, try again. If you find out that you really love it in this campaign, then go for it. I’m all for people doing what they love, whatever the circumstances of the moment happen to be.
There are obviously circumstances there are gonna be more opportune than others, depending on your timing. Some of them you can control; some of them you can’t. But if you’ve really got a passion for this, there’s no way to stop you. You’ll eventually succeed at this, and you need to have that confidence about it. That’s the way. That’s the advice I would give you.