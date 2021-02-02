Rush 24/7 Morning Update: Thanks for the Sacrifices

RUSH: The ruler of Michigan, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, is graciously and generously allowing restaurants to resume indoor dining. She took credit for the state’s COVID numbers dropping, due to the “targeted and temporary pause” that she ordered in November.
The governor thanked all those who made “incredible sacrifices and did their part.” She said she knows the pandemic has hurt restaurant owners, workers, and their families.
Governor Whitmer. The pandemic hurt those who got the coronavirus. What hurt restaurant owners, workers, and their families was the tyrannical response to the pandemic from Democrat governors like you.
Other governors, like Republicans Kristi Noem of South Dakota and Ron DeSantis of Florida, chose a different path. They allowed businesses to stay open. And guess what? When it comes to coronavirus cases, their states are doing better than the states that shut down the economy and threw thousands of people out of work, and forced many business owners to lose their livelihoods.
It’s easy for Democrat Governors like Gretchen Whitmer, Andrew Cuomo, and Gavin Newsom to just say “thanks,” giving lip service to those who made incredible sacrifices during this pandemic. Meanwhile, their business –politics — never shut down. Government workers never missed a paycheck, and never lost a job to COVID. Only the little people had to worry about that!