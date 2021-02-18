×

Rush Limbaugh

Rush Limbaugh: The Greatest of All Time

Feb 18, 2021




HERMAN: Here’s some giants — some giants in their own right — who want to share their thoughts about the greatest radio host in history, Rush Hudson Limbaugh III.

LARRY ELDER: He was the GOAT. The Greatest Of All Time. No question.

JOHN RICH: Elvis invented rock ‘n’ roll and Rush invented talk radio.

NEAL BOORTZ: He did for radio what Arnold Palmer did for golf.

GLENN BECK: The Johnny Carson of radio.

DANA PERINO: The Tom Brady of talk radio.

RON DESANTIS: The Babe Ruth of radio.

SEAN HANNITY: I’d even take it a step further: He was Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Hank Aaron, Derek Jeter, and everyone in between.

MARK LEVIN: He’s in the category of a Reagan, of a Bill Buckley, of a Milton Friedman.

LAURA INGRAHAM: There was Reagan, there was Rush; there was Scalia, Justice Thomas, Buckley.

RAYMOND ARROYO: He was our Will Rogers.

DONALD TRUMP: He is a legend. There aren’t too many legends around. But he is a legend and he was the king.

HERMAN: Yeah. And today, we talk about Rush Limbaugh the man.

