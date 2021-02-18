Rush Limbaugh: The Greatest of All Time

HERMAN: Here’s some giants — some giants in their own right — who want to share their thoughts about the greatest radio host in history, Rush Hudson Limbaugh III.
LARRY ELDER: He was the GOAT. The Greatest Of All Time. No question.
JOHN RICH: Elvis invented rock ‘n’ roll and Rush invented talk radio.
NEAL BOORTZ: He did for radio what Arnold Palmer did for golf.
GLENN BECK: The Johnny Carson of radio.
DANA PERINO: The Tom Brady of talk radio.
RON DESANTIS: The Babe Ruth of radio.
SEAN HANNITY: I’d even take it a step further: He was Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Hank Aaron, Derek Jeter, and everyone in between.
MARK LEVIN: He’s in the category of a Reagan, of a Bill Buckley, of a Milton Friedman.
LAURA INGRAHAM: There was Reagan, there was Rush; there was Scalia, Justice Thomas, Buckley.
RAYMOND ARROYO: He was our Will Rogers.
DONALD TRUMP: He is a legend. There aren’t too many legends around. But he is a legend and he was the king.
HERMAN: Yeah. And today, we talk about Rush Limbaugh the man.