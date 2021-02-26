Emotional Governor DeSantis Pays Tribute to Rush at CPAC

TODD: This just happened. Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida just spoke at CPAC, and he also honored Rush just seconds ago.
DESANTIS: Now, the battles ahead will be made more difficult without the voice of one of our greatest field generals, my friend Rush Limbaugh.
CROWD: (applause)
DESANTIS: On Wednesday, the state of Florida had the flag flown at half-staff in honor of Rush, in honor of his legacy. Rush displayed the courage of his convictions time and time again. Rush was one of the first to fight and win against cancel culture. Rush showed that fighting the left requires strength and that conservatism devoid of backbone is doomed to fail.
TODD: Amen. What a beautiful statement. We just talked about Rush defeating cancel culture last hour. There’s a lesson to be had here.
TODD: I just mentioned this, and I want you to hear it again. We played this at the top of the hour — a little radio speak. This was now minutes ago at CPAC where Ron DeSantis made some beautiful and really emotional remarks about Rush just moments ago.
TODD: There’s a lot of people who should listen to that on loop, about the fighting back against cancel culture thing — a whole lot of people.