All Rush Told Us About the Corrupt Bidens Continues to Be Exposed

KEN: One of the emails I got was, “Did I hear you correctly, Ken, say that we should defund the FBI?” Yes. Yes. I don’t think we should defund the police. I think we should defund the FBI. Let me ask you this. Go back — well, you can go back the last several years. But let’s just start in the Obama administration. Did the FBI investigate more, or did they just cover for the administration more? It’s a simple question. Why would the FBI sit on Hunter Biden’s hard drive for a year? Why would the FBI sit on Seth Rich’s hard drive and computer’s information for three years? See, that would be my question. See, I thought that’s what the FBI did.
When something that despicable occurs, the FBI gets in there and they solve it because they’re the elite. Now, many of their members are. So this, as far as the men and women of the FBI go, it goes without saying. There’s some great crime solvers and law enforcement men and women in the FBI; but, let’s face it — your leadership in the last decade has really been horrific. And the fact that the FBI is always there to cover for Obama, for Susan Rice, for Barack, for Hillary, for Bill Clinton, for the Clinton Foundation, for Joe Biden, for Joe Biden’s brother, for Joe Biden’s son, they’re always there. The FBI is always there. The FBI was on scene — a minute ago we were talking about all that voting stuff in Georgia.
The FBI went down there and reportedly were making it more difficult for people to get the ballots that they wanted. So I just haven’t seen a situation where the FBI, the leadership of the FBI has directed it to do the right thing. And I think — I think the Bidens is the biggest example of that. We watched as the news media and the Democrat Party lied about quid pro quo and President Donald J. Trump when on video and audiotape Joe Biden did quid pro quo with Ukraine. Joe Biden met with Ukrainian, Russian, and other business associates of his son’s at a dinner in Washington, D.C., while he was vice president. How did I hear that?
Hunter Biden said it because a lot of us have the hard drive. That’s the thing that’s so frustrating about the whole dynamic of the Bidens. It’s out there quid pro quo. How many more photographs do you need to see and how many more videos do you need to see of Joe Biden getting a little handsy with children in public? It’s a simple — it’s a grown-up question. I know it’s not a liberal question. This is a big boy question. How many more do you need to see? Because, I’ll tell you, if I had toddlers — and I gotta tell you, I miss my toddlers because both my sons are taller than me now, and I’m six one. So it’s kind of scary. But I miss having toddlers. But if I was out and Joe Biden touched my toddler like he has touched some of the people in these photos, it would be a very awkward situation for everybody.
Now, see, you’re not allowed to say this about Joe Biden. You’re not allowed to say, did you see the videos, did you see the pictures, did you listen to Hunter Biden’s hard drive, did you see him with the Russian chicks naked at the pool with the cocaine? Did you see him with the Chinese girls and the crack? Oh, you didn’t? Didn’t they have that on The View? So having said all this — and again, not just to beat up on the media, but they are useless. Where’s the FBI? Where is the FBI? We’re talking about Joe Biden and Hunter Biden just in the last month, think about the stories that have come out that are true. The handgun incident, that’s a federal crime.
Do you know how many federal crimes Hunter Biden discusses while he’s smoking crack? The FBI does. And we might as well go one step further, because I want to adequately answer this question, do I think the FBI should be defunded. Yes. I think it’s too corrupted to be saved. There’s too much ridiculousness now in the leadership. There’s too many Christopher Wrays, there’s too many James Comeys, there’s too many Muellers, there’s too many John Brennan types. That’s — there’s too much of that. And that eats away at our country like a disease. So why we keep pouring money and why — the reason I’m — I’m more in favor of local law enforcement than I am federal law enforcement, because federal can hide or mess with anything or anybody.
They could frame you will for being a spy, Carter Page. They could raid your house at 3 a.m. in the morning, Roger Stone. I just wish they would do it to the cartels. I wish they would do that to other people and not just enemies of the Bidens, enemies of the Obamas, enemies of the Clintons. You get the drift. Here’s Rush with more on the Bidens.
RUSH: New York Post has an exclusive. “Smoking-Gun Email Reveals How Hunter Biden Introduced Ukrainian Businessman to VP Dad — Hunter Biden introduced his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, to a top executive at a Ukrainian energy firm less than a year before the elder Biden pressured government officials in Ukraine into firing a prosecutor who was investigating the company, according to emails obtained by The Post.”
Fascinating the way they came across these emails. These emails were on a discarded MacBook Pro. We’ll get to that in just a second.
“The never-before-revealed meeting is mentioned in a message of appreciation that Vadym Pozharskyi, an adviser to the board of Burisma, allegedly sent Hunter Biden on April 17, 2015, about a year after Hunter joined the Burisma board at a reported salary of up to $50,000 a month. ‘Dear Hunter, thank you for inviting me to DC and giving an opportunity to meet your father and spent [sic] some time together. It’s realty [sic] an honor and pleasure,’ the email reads. An earlier email from May 2014 also shows Pozharskyi, reportedly Burisma’s No. 3 exec, asking Hunter for ‘advice on how you could use your influence’ on the company’s behalf. The blockbuster correspondence — which flies in the face of Joe Biden’s claim that he’s ‘never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings’ — is contained in a massive trove of data recovered from a laptop computer.”
Now, get this. The laptop computer — it’s a MacBook Pro – “was dropped off at a repair shop in Biden’s home state of Delaware in April 2019, according to the store’s owner.” Somebody dropped it off and left it there. Nobody ever came back for it. It needed some repairs. “Other material extracted from the computer includes a raunchy, 12-minute video that appears to show Hunter … smoking crack while engaged in a sex act with an unidentified woman, as well as numerous other sexually explicit images.
“Less than eight months after Pozharskyi thanked Hunter Biden for the introduction to his dad, the then-vice president admittedly -” this is the story he brags about telling the Council on Foreign Relations “- pressured Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and Prime Minister Arseniy Yatsenyuk into getting rid of Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin by threatening to withhold a $1 billion US loan guarantee during a December 2015 trip to Kiev.”
The computer has all the evidence. Now, we actually don’t need that because Biden has bragged about it in the stories he’s told at the Council on Foreign Relations. I went through them yesterday. And here is part of what he said at the Council on Foreign Relations in December 2015. He’s in Kiev.
“I looked at them and said: ‘I’m leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money,’ Biden infamously bragged to the Council on Foreign Relations in 2018. ‘Well, son of a bitch. He got fired.’ Shokin has said that at the time of his firing, in March 2016, he’d made ‘specific plans’ to investigate Burisma that ‘included interrogations and other crime-investigation procedures into all members of the executive board, including Hunter Biden.'”
So Joe Biden got that prosecution shut down. He got the prosecution of his son shut down and then bragged about it. They tried to impeach Donald Trump for having a phone call with the new president of Ukraine asking for details on this investigation. That’s when all these whistleblowers came forward, why, this is outrageous. We’ve never heard anything like this. Lieutenant Colonel — O, say can you see? — Vindman and the like. So not only was Biden bragging about protecting his son, he was bragging about protecting Burisma.