Pompeo Calls Out Fauci and Biden for Putting China First

TODD: Mike Pompeo — as you know, the former Secretary of State under President Trump — was a guy who was confronted with the reality of the State Department. And the State Department is not an America First organization. If you judge their policies, I would regard them as a “them” first, organization. That is their futures, their careers, their ambassadorships, their international consulting deals, their cocktail parties, their likability.
That seems to be, in order of their concern, how they imploy policy about the United States of America. And there is also the fact that they’re tied into a party who is utterly fascinated with the China model for our country, and they dip their toe into that domestically with Obamacare: Force you to purchase a product you don’t want, from companies you don’t like, at prices you cannot afford, for services you do not need.
They further dipped their toe into that, in my judgment, as we watch the response to a real virus, SARS-Cov-2, which can lead to covid-19. They dipped their toe into, hey, maybe we can force you to get injections for something that’s not a particular risk to you or your age-group, or you can’t work. And that’s another big gift to these companies and organizations that are really fascinated with this model of, “Hey, why do we have to fool around with elections and persuasion and all? Why don’t we just force people to do things?”
Rush warned about this for years.
Now, as I’ve mentioned, the former Trump secretary Mike Pompeo accused the National Institutes of Health… (Snort!) Do you think if you’re called the National Institutes of Health, you might focus on health? They were accusing them of trying to suppress his department’s investigation into the true origins of the covid pandemic. And he appeared on the Ingraham Angle on Fox last night, saying, Fauci is essentially parroting Chinese Communist Party talking points.
POMPEO: He implies good faith for the Chinese Communist Party. (chuckles) Here we are on the 32nd anniversary of Tiananmen Square, where we saw the brutality of this regime — a regime that does not care about human life. For Dr. Fauci to go out and think for a moment that the Chinese Communist Party cared that there were people in Wuhan dying, is just naive beyond all possible imagination.
They could clear this up in a minute if they wanted to; they’ve chosen not to. What was the Chinese Communist Party’s intention? We know there was military activity taking place in this same laboratory. We don’t know exactly what they were doing, but we know this: We know that they don’t want you to know, and that suggests to me we should give them no benefit of the doubt. And we should enforce enormous costs on the Communist Party until they come clean on what happened inside their country.
TODD: Well, at least we have this. Days after Fauci’s emails came out through this FOIA’s request, we did have… Well, there was the one-day break where the press asked no questions about the emails. None! Not one. Not a single one. Well, at least the people who were called upon, and I think those are people who submit their questions in advance for “Circle Back” to look through and try to find the least harmful or least-serious questions.
Today… Ha! A Yahoo reporter-type thing, person, asked about the White House cat. So we’ll get to that very important piece of news. We’ll also in this program, be talking about what was apparently Antifa’s latest attempt to murder a very brave journalist, Andy Ngo. You remember Joe Biden pretended that Antifa is an idea, not a group? Rush, El Rushbo, reminds us right here, what Joe Biden’s handlers have him say about his idea of America.
RUSH: There’s a new Joe Biden ad out there. It is obvious who is running the Biden campaign. It is obvious what their objectives are. This is all from the ad. America was an idea. Here. Grab audio sound bite number 2. This is from the Biden ad.
BIDEN: America was an idea, an idea. We hold these truths to be self-evident. We’ve never lived up to it, but we’ve never walked away from it before. And I just think we have to be more honest, let our kids know as we raise them what actually did happen. Acknowledge our mistakes so we don’t repeat them.
RUSH: He doesn’t even believe this. He’s been a 47-year Washington Democrat. He’s never said this before. He does not believe this. The Democrats of JFK, and he’s one of the Democrats of JFK, they do not believe this. “America was an idea. We’ve never lived up to it.”
Did China write this for Biden? Why is Biden putting America in the past tense? “America was an idea.” Why isn’t it “America is an idea and we’re falling short. We can do better.” No, it’s not that, folks. America was an idea, and we’ve never lived up to it. Did America not live up to it when the Civil War was fought and won and slavery was ended?
Did America not live up to it when America saved the world, defeating Hitler and Hirohito? Did America not live up to it when Barack Obama was elected and reelected? You mean to tell me America didn’t live up to it? We were an idea, but we have never lived up to it?
Folks, Joe Biden is reaching out to America’s haters. He is trying to win the presidency on the backs and with the support of people who hate this country, to people who deny the decency and goodness of freedom. Despicable.
What would you expect from a Big Guy in shady business deals with the ChiComs? Guess who it is who is maybe plotting to walk away from the founding principles of America? Sounds to me like that’s who Biden is. The founders of this country realized that the natural tendency of human beings with power is tyranny. They knew it.
They realized it. They built in checks and balances to assure that we didn’t go tyranny, and that if we did, it was gonna take a long time to pull it off. They knew what human nature was. They had studied it from the beginning of time. And it is truthful to say that the natural tendency of people with political power is tyranny.
That is what is so miraculous about our country. We’ve been around 200-plus years. And we have had a piece of paper, essentially, the Constitution, that everybody has sworn allegiance and fealty to, amazingly. It would have been not difficult at all to rip it up at any time in the past 200 years. There have been people that tried. There been people that wanted to.
But in the end, we somehow — and I believe it’s because we are a nation blessed by God — we have survived where other people on this planet have not. Something about the sheer, raw decency, goodness of power as defined and expressed in our Constitution has intimidated even the worst of bad actors into leaving it alone, until now.
Now we have arrived at the moment where the Constitution no longer frightens the people behind Joe Biden. The Constitution no longer threatens them. The Constitution no longer intimidates ’em. You know why? Because they believe that a significant portion of the American people have no idea what the Constitution says.
They believe that a majority of the American people have no idea what the Constitution’s about. They believe a majority of Americans have no idea what the Bill of Rights is. If you don’t know what the Bill of Rights is, then how can you be upset over losing it. And to a point, they are right.
We do have, because of so much ignorance in our education system, we have literally lost the education system, pop culture. We’ve turned it over to people who, in two generations, have dumbed down enough people in our country to make it possible to, in a presidential election, get rid of the Constitution.
Stop and think of this. Because that’s what’s at stake here.
TODD: Rush is exactly right, of course. The Democrat Party is mentally dismantling people’s ability to defend what Biden called “the idea of America.” It’s called “ideological demoralization,” and long ago, in a place called the Soviet Union, they talked about employing ideological demoralization.
I will say again: Our freedom of speech was one of the first things that the Founders recognized as given from God. It’s our conscience. Our conscience is our bridge to the Almighty, as I see it. The words we speak from the word, and then the bridge from our mind to our soul, to God Almighty — and the First Amendment, recognizes that.