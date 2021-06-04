Rush Knew It, You Know It: The Democrat Party IS Antifa

TODD: Do you know who Andy Ngo is? In the circles of people who follow Antifa closely, Andy Ngo is really well-known. There’s a group out called Unmasked. It’s very, very vital that if you want to understand this group that you read it. I have a friend of mine, who is former Special Forces, and does a lot of educating current members of the Special Forces about urban warfare and psychological warfare.
And he has read Andy’s book. And has come back to say, this thing is very spot-on, in terms of what Antifa is. How they’re organized, how well they’re organized. This is news, because he has apparently been assaulted again by Antifa. They made a strong attempt to kill him, and this appears to be the second time they made a strong attempt to kill him. Andy goes into the riots, and he films and identifies them.
He knows more about Antifa than anybody in the country, because he’s willing to put himself at risk. About two years ago, he was beaten and hospitalized. And I think he had multiple concussions from that. And in Portland recently, they figured out that he was in this crowd, and they chased him, were attacking him, on top of him. He made it into a hotel.
Now, this being Portland, he got into the hotel and be begged him to let him about it in, let him go upstairs, because they were beating on the doors of the lobby. This being Portland, they were very concerned that he was not wearing a woke mask. So his work is largely on Twitter, and his book — and this is something that I just beg people to understand. There are folks who refer to themselves, as reporters in Oregon who are pure Antifa supporters. Purely Antifa supporters.
They changed the reporting structures.
It used to be when people are convicted of violent crimes, like trying to kill a cop, you would have your mug shot in your publications. Not when it’s Antifa. Antifa is protected. They’re the precious in Portland. Christopher Rufo is a great investigative journalist who has spent months studying the educators who push Antifa’s ideology into classrooms. They are training children to be soldiers in a revolution.
This is real. It’s not hyperbole. Rufo’s piece in the City Journal. You can see and hear the teachers with this propaganda, and all this is manifested. It’s a village, that Antifa owns from the bottom-up. The Oregon state Speaker of the House, her legislative director, has been (according to Andy Ngo) in these Antifa riots, and I think arrested at them. So, again, the sweet dream that people live, our freedom of speech?
You’re reading this book. You’re communicating to your friends, “This is real. These are real educators telling kids to get ready to overthrow the government.” This happens. They do make attempts to kill cops. It’s not an idea. The Democratic Party is aware of this, but Joe Biden — from his militarized fence from Washington, D.C. — continues to pretend it’s white supremacists who are in the country.
Now, of course, as you would imagine, America’s Truth Detector, Rush Limbaugh was never fooled about the true nature of Black Lives Matter, Inc. and Antifa.
RUSH: Looky here, ladies and gentlemen. This is a Breitbart story: “Democrats Start to Worry That Support for Portland Riots Will Help Trump.” And now we’ve got Democrats: “First signs of worry emerged early Monday as some opponents of Trump, surveying the damage after a weekend of nationwide riots, began to worry openly if supporting ‘peaceful protests’ in Portland, Oregon, would hurt Democrats.”
There is nothing peaceful. These are a bunch of people with their noses out of joint. They’re spoiled rotten kids ’cause they can’t get over they lost an election. That’s what this is, a bunch of people that refuse to acknowledge that they are losers. They lost fair and square. Now they’re tearing down the country as a result because they’re a bunch of spoiled, rotten people.
There’s nothing peaceful about these protesters. These are rioters. You got Jerry Nadler in New York trying to deny that things are even happening in Portland. But the truth is coming out. “Democrats Start to Worry Support for Portland Riots Is Going To Help Trump.” That means the Democrats supporting the rioters is being noticed, even though the media’s not showing the video. They are the face of the protest. Antifa is. And so is BLM. Black Lives Matter, the Democrat Party, and Antifa are the face of the protests.
I’ve got a story here, ladies and gentlemen, “10 Big Fat Lies You’re Being Told About the Portland Riots.” I have limited time so I’m gonna go through.
“Lie 1: The Riots Are Committed by Mostly Peaceful Protesters.” They aren’t peaceful. They are militant BLM and Antifa. “Lie 2: Tear-Gassed Mayor Says It Was a Total Surprise.” It was not a total surprise. He’s been encouraging this activity. Ted Wheeler has been applauding the violence. “Lie 3: ‘Moms’ Bravely Leave Children’s Sides to Attend Riots.” So they want you to believe moms are walking the kids along in the stroller and they see the protests and they leave the kids on the sidewalk and they go join the protests.
Andy Ngo writes, “I recognize a lot of the so-called ‘moms,’ they’re the same Antifa women who dressed in black as recent as a couple days ago. They just put on a yellow shirt now for optics. Most of these people aren’t mothers and many don’t even identify as female.” They’re transgender oddballs. “Lie 4: These Dads with Leaf Blowers Showed Up Out of Thin Air!” Portland has a leaf blower ordinance. You can’t use one. Yet they showed up. You can’t use a leaf blower in the city after 7 o’clock. But the governor okayed it anyway.
“Lie 5: Rioters Are Patriotic, Flag-Waving American Veterans!” They are not. They are Black Lives Matter and Antifa. “Lie 6: Portland Antifa Says, Hey, It Ain’t Us Doing These Riots!” Yes, it is. It’s Antifa. It’s Occupy Wall Street. It’s Black Lives Matter. It’s every Democrat faux organization that they have created since 2010 and when the Tea Party organically emerged from the primordial political gook.
“Lie 7: Riot Groups Are Not Organized.” Yes, they are. And they’re being paid to boot. There’s a whole bunch of others. The point is, everything that you’re being told in the Drive-By Media about the Seattle riots and the Portland riots is just peaceful moms, it’s just — none of it’s true, folks. It’s all Black Lives Matter. It is all Antifa. It’s all Occupy Wall Street. It is every bit, top to bottom, the Democrat Party.
These are the same anarchists that have been protesting capitalism in Seattle and in Portland since 1999. The World Trade Organization protests, it’s the same damn groups, folks. There’s nothing new about these people. There’s nothing newly outraged about ’em. It’s not that they’re outraged about slavery. They are professional, paid agitators here, and they’ve been around for decades.
TODD: Bingo! And this, Andy Ngo is a journalist. He’s an editor-at-large for the Post Millennium. He’s a journalist, just wrote a book. Do you remember when the mockingbird members of the so-called media were up in arms that President Trump said mean things about them?
“This could lead to violence against reporters!”
“This is a threat to journalists’ lives!”
“We need to recognize that this president is calling for the literal beating of journalistssssss!”
Uhhhh, somehow, an actual journalist being beaten once — and, again — nearly killed — again. Somehow, that’s just not on the minds of the American media. Huh!