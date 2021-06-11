Rush Illuminates Us on the Left’s Assault on “Whiteness”

JASON: We’re now distributing covid relief benefits by race. Now, granted, a lower court judge just turned this back. But there was something called the Restaurant Revitalization Fund that distributed $29 billion in covid relief money based on race. We’ve seen this before with quotas in higher education based on race.
I mentioned earlier the St. Cloud law firm that basically fired… A partner fired their employees because they were supporters on social media of Trump. This is how it happens. This is what tyranny looks like. This is what the mob looks like, and Rush talked about this and this assault on “whiteness” a few years ago. Audio number 8.
RUSH: “Professor Calls on Art Teachers To Reject The ‘Geometry Of Whiteness.'” Now, I will maintain to you that after you hear this, these are the kind of students that Facebook has hired and that Twitter has hired. This is the kind of stuff they’ve been taught.
You’re gonna hear this, and you’re gonna laugh, or you’re gonna have some kind of reaction that, folks, you don’t believe in it, it’s incredible, how stupid. But you have to understand that there are students all over the country being taught this literal crap, and they’re buying into it. You know, white privilege is an ongoing, big deal among white college students. It’s the latest way in which white college students are being guilted into supporting all kinds of things for minorities, from immigration to any other number of social justice causes.
“In a chapter for a new ‘Handbook of Race and Arts in Education,’ a University of North Texas art education professor argues that K-12 teachers should work to combat ‘geometries of whiteness.'” This is an art teacher, Handbook of Race and Arts. Tyson Lewis is the professor. He teaches classes on critical pedagogy and aesthetic theory. He says that “‘whiteness is a kind of one-dimensional way of being in the world,’ suggesting that educators incorporate ‘critical whiteness studies’ to advance the ‘social justice agenda’ of art education.”
He is a professor at the University of North Texas urging his fellow educators to use social justice themed art classes to fight geometries of whiteness. I want to read to you one of the things that this guy — again, his name is Tyson Lewis, this is what he believes.
“Because whiteness and maleness are geometric styles, aesthetic questions are intrinsically political and political questions are inherently aesthetic.” Now, does anybody know what that means just by virtue of me reading it? Does anybody have any idea what that means?
“Because whiteness and maleness are geometric styles, aesthetic questions are intrinsically political and political questions are inherently aesthetic.” Now, how do people like this get PhDs? How does this guy become a Ph.D.? See, that’s the scam. All of this is a scam. Scam university, scam education, scam professors give scam social justice degrees to scam human beings who scam their way through grad school. This is what we end up teaching our kids in these vaunted institutions of higher learning. And this one, this is a very expensive scam on mostly white American parents and their young kids who then move to American cities and make laws that put people in jail for straws. This is how this happens.
But this is dead serious, teaching that whiteness is a myopically destructive form of living that fundamentally denies the multiple dimensions of experience beyond or in contradictions with whiteness.
Now, what that means, white males are a pox on civilization, and we need to deemphasize them, including in art class. And we need to start from the premise that whiteness has geometric lines that can be studied and drawn and then obliterated. PhD. Got a picture of the guy here. He looks like Barney Fife. Whiteness is a myopically destructive form of living.
JASON: (laughing) Looks like Barney Fife. “Well, y’know, Andy…” I’m telling you, Rush was spot-on there, as always.
JASON: What are we focused on today? How people talk, because if they talk the wrong way, why, oh, my goodness! What’s going to happen? Tucker Carlson on the Carlson show the other night basically found an internal memo from the Federal Reserve that is imposing a speech code. Listen to this.
CARLSON: This show has obtained a document from the Federal Reserve, the internal website of the Fed that its employees read. It’s a memo on “bias-free language,” but of course, it’s very biased. It instructs staffers not to use “words and phrases that may be considered offensive.” What’s offensive? “Founding Fathers,” “man-made,” and singular pronouns like “he” or “her.” Now, the Fed is controlling monetary policy. It’s also totally destroying the economy (in case you haven’t noticed) But, right or wrong, it’s supposed to be apolitical. Why are they trying to control our language? ‘Cause they want to control our minds. But the Fed?
HANSON: You know, I think it’s characteristic of all bureaucracies, that when they can’t solve an existential problem, they always go to the triviality, as if they’ve done something.
CARLSON: Right.
HANSON: ‘Cause look at the Federal Reserve. You know, and what are they doing? They’re looking at pronouns.
JASON: The Fed is destroying the purchasing power of the dollar while they are lecturing you to say “birthing people,” and “pick the pronoun of your choice.” Have we lost our minds? This is nuts, folks, and it’s liberal self-loathing as Rush described not long ago.
RUSH: On The Last Word, Lawrence O’Donnell had Tom Brokaw on. Brokaw’s got a book called The Time of Our Lives: A Conversation About America; and O’Donnell said, “You know, one of the first to drag race into this coverage loudly was Rush Limbaugh yesterday on his show; and I found Rush Limbaugh in your book in a surprising entry where you write that Rush Limbaugh took to the airwaves to declare me ‘a self-hating liberal.’ Now, with much of what Rush says we can never figure out what he means. Did you have any idea what Rush meant?”
BROKAW: No. I think he’s… Maybe he’s used that, uhh, on a couple of occasions, except I wouldn’ta got my first job in Omaha or my second job in Atlanta or I wouldn’ta been hired by the network if my skin pigmentation had been one shade darker; and when I said that Rush described me on the air as a self-hating liberal; and I say in the book I go on to say that Rush of all people should know that people like us who make a very good living, uh, talking about ourselves cannot be self-hating. We think we’re grand, in fact.
O’DONNELL: (haughty chuckling)
BROKAW: And I count him chief among those. He, at least, is an original. There are many wannabe Rushes out there that are looking for any opening and any opportunity.
RUSH: Okay. So that’s Brokaw and he’s talking about his book. I remember that. I did call him “a self-hating liberal.” We’ve got the bite coming up here in just a second, let’s go back. It was November 5, 2008.
RUSH ARCHIVE: “If my skin had been one pigment darker, none of that would have happened.” He would not have gotten a second chance if his skin was one pigment darker? This self-loathing is just… (laughing) You’re right. It’s breathtaking to behold. If Tom Brokaw had been one pigment darker, he’d have just been Ed Bradley! He could have been president, for crying out loud, if he was just one pigment darker. He could have been Ed Bradley. He could have been Tom Bradley. He could have been Doug Wilder, could have been any number of people. One pigment darker? He’s making it out here, if he’d have been one pigment darker, he would have been a total miserable failure.
RUSH: I had the same reaction to that as when I heard Phil Donahue felt all guilty because of where he was born. He kept talking about “the accident of his birth” on his show. Phil Donahue said if he’d-a been born a hundred miles further south it would have been in Mexico or whatever and who knows what woulda happened to him; and I don’t understand the thinking of constantly going through life with all this guilt, particularly over something you have no control over.
But I think that is the source of the guilt, interestingly enough. But I was floored. Brokaw actually was saying: One pigment darker, and he would not have had his career. History does not bear that out. (interruption) You like that line, “He could have been Ed Bradley”? (laughing) It’s funny he didn’t tell Lawrence O’Donnell about that line. He could have been Ed Bradley, could have been Tom Bradley! (laughing) Could have been Doug Wilder! Any number of people.
JASON: Tom Bradley, Doug Wilder, Barack Obama, Oprah Winfrey, LeBron James. Need we go on? Um, and they’re talking about this? No. They’re cowards, and they want to be liked, and they know the way to be liked is to hate themselves and whiteness, and the repercussions of that are dividing the country of which we might not recover.