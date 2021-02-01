Capitol Rioter Planted Pipe Bombs the Night Before Trump’s Speech Incited Him

RUSH: We also have news, ladies and gentlemen. This is from the New York Post: “Suspect Planted Pipe Bombs the Night Before the Capitol Protest.” Did Trump give a speech the night before the Capitol protest suggesting that people plant pipe bombs? (interruption)
Yeah, I missed that if that happened. “The would-be pipe bomber of the Democratic and Republican National Committees’ headquarters planted the devices at the Washington, D.C., buildings the night before the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, the FBI said Friday. “In a wanted flyer, the FBI said it obtained new information about the bomber, writing that the agency now believes the would-be terrorist planted the bombs between 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Jan. 5.”
So, that happened because Trump did what?
Somebody explain that to me.