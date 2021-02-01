VP Kommie: Fired Coal Miners Can Work “Reclaiming Abandoned Land Mines”

RUSH: This is Kommie Harris. Kommie Harris last Thursday was in Huntington, West Virginia. She’s vice president. She’s on WSAZ-TV News, and this is what she said about work for coal workers who are gonna lose their jobs due to the Biden administration’s climate plan.
HARRIS: Job creation around, for example, all of those skilled workers who are in the coal industry and — and — and transferring those skills to what we need to do in terms of (sputtering) in dealing with reclaiming abandoned land mines.
RUSH: Really? So you people working in the coal mines are now gonna be sent somewhere to disarm “abandoned land mines.” That’s the great future you have! Here’s Joe Manchin, senator from West Virginia, reacting to this.
MANCHIN: I saw it; I couldn’t believe it. No one called me. We’re gonna try to find a bipartisan pathway forward. I think we need to. But we need to work together. That’s not a way of working together, what was done.
RUSH: He’s not happy with this. We gotta very careful. You don’t go against the Biden regime if you’re in it. That’s another thing about running the establishment or the deep state — and when you’re president, you’re considered to be among the people in top echelon. So he gotta be very careful. But Biden sends the vice president out, and she doesn’t know enough to say, “Wait a minute.
“We’re gonna send people from the coal mines over to wherever there are…?” That was a Princess Di issue, by the way. You remember this? Princess Diana, that was one of her big deals, to getting rid of abandoned land mines, ’cause they blow up and they severely injure and wound people. So that’s it. If you’re working the coal mine in West Virginia, that’s what the Biden administration says your great future is here. In their great climate change plan here, you get to disarm abandoned land mines.
RUSH: Somewhere in West Virginia, this is Ed. Great to have you on the program, Ed. Hello.
CALLER: Hello, Rush. I’m a longtime listener, and I’m honored to be on the phone with you today for the first time. And I just… I can’t believe it, to be honest with you. I caught you as I’m driving down the highway, and I heard you say something, and I’m also disappointed because I have to now say that I’m part of that 1% that makes up the — you’re always… always right, 99% of the time.
And I heard you say something about Kamala Harris and the West Virginia “land mines,” and then allude to the fact that it’s a land mine as something that would blow up, and I think what she was saying — although I don’t have the transcript in front of me — was that she was going to take miners who were out of work and teach them how to reclaim the land in which the mines, the coal mines were being closed.
RUSH: Oh. So she’s not gonna go out and teach ’em how to disarm land mines. She gonna teach ’em how to go out and reclaim the land so that you can bring back a live land mine to West Virginia?
CALLER: (laughing) Yeah. I think your sarcasm is on point again, yes.
RUSH: Is that really what you think she said?
CALLER: Yeah, I do, um, and —
RUSH: You don’t think that she was saying that out-of-work coal miners are gonna disarm land mines, which is what she said? I got the transcript. (groans) It’s at the bottom of the Stack. Hang on just a minute. We’re gonna “reclaim abandoned land mines.” Nothing about the land the land mines are in. We are gonna “reclaim abandoned land mines.” You know, an abandoned land mine has gotta be —
CALLER: Let me tell you… I’ll tell you this very briefly. When I was growing up early one morning I got up and my mother had a package of meat sitting on the counter beside the stove. And on it, it said, “Groundhog Sausage,” and “Groundhog” was on the same line, “Sausage” underneath it, and there was no space between “ground” and “hog,” and I said, “I’m not eating that.”
RUSH: Wait a minute. Wait a minute. Wait a minute. I just figured out what you mean. It has taken me… You’re saying that she meant to say “abandoned mine lands” —
CALLER: Correct.
RUSH: — and instead she said, “abandoned land mines”? Here I’ve been feeling sorry for abandoned land mines.
CALLER: Exactly.
RUSH: And West Virginia coal workers are gonna have to disarm abandoned…? Well, you know, we have abandoned illegal alien kids in cages at the border. We have abandoned people here, abandoned women in homeless centers in Los Angeles. So I —
CALLER: I’m sure it doesn’t make much difference which way you look at it, they’re not gonna do it anyway.
RUSH: Well, that’s the bottom line. That is so true. You do not know how right you are. They’re not gonna do any of this garbage anyway. All this is just a bunch of words. But you’re claiming she meant to say “abandoned mine lands.” So what she…? How do you do that?
So you have land in which there are coal mines, in which there’s coal, and they’re gonna shut all that down to save the planet. So she says… What do you do if you’re a coal worker and you’re hired to go reclaim abandoned mine land? What are you gonna do? What’s the job, in other words?
CALLER: Yes, exactly, that’s the point. (laughing) She’s clueless. And I agree with you wholeheartedly.
RUSH: Yeah. It is. But I thought maybe as a West Virginia resident for years you might have known. I don’t mean to put pressure on, don’t misunderstand. But she meant “abandoned mine land.” She “misspoke,” ’cause she’s a leftist, and “mine land…” What the hell?