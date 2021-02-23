Rush Motivated Countless Americans to Change Their Lives and Succeed

BRETT: It is wonderful to be here, to think back about all the great times we’ve had with Rush. But it’s always, always, always been about the program. It’s always been about connecting you with the passion that Rush carried with him, for you, for this nation, for the opportunities that we have presented to us. The odds of us being born anywhere in the history of time, anyplace else, are absolutely astronomical.
We were brought to this place at this time for a specific reason, and Rush understood the glory and the power and the passion that was out there in this country. And it was never more on display when we would go to the phones and we would hear Rush talk to folks who heard that motivation, felt positively about finding passion even amidst the fear. Here are a couple of those instances with Rush.
BEGIN ARCHIVE CLIP
RUSH: Back to the phones. This is Larry in Fall River, Massachusetts. Hey, Larry, great to have you. I’m glad you waited, sir. Hi.
CALLER: Thank you, and dittos. I wanted to say that I thank you, and I’m glad I got the chance to do this, but I became a doctor thanks to you. I’ve been a doctor a long time now, but it’s thanks to you. And my second point is, I remember —
RUSH: Wait. What kind of doctor are you?
CALLER: I’m a spine specialist.
RUSH: A spine specialist. And how did this program make you want to become a doctor?
CALLER: I was a schoolteacher, and you talked about following your passion and how you’ve never worked a day in your life because you love what you did. And I was convincing myself that, you know what, I should do that too. And of course I had the grades and the academic ability, and of course I went to school in New York, NYU, so they’re probably gonna lose credit now, but that’s okay.
RUSH: I love hearing stories like that. I really do. Because, see, it was in you all the time.
CALLER: Yes.
RUSH: This passion was in you all the time. You just needed a little kick that told you you could do it.
CALLER: Absolutely. And the money and everything just appeared. It was a miracle, if you want to use that term. But it just occurred. And I’ve been practicing a lot now, and I’m still passionate about it. I’m getting a little older in my years and long in the tooth, but I have as much passion today than the day I walked into the school and walked into the anatomy lab. So it’s there.
RUSH: Well, thank you very much. I love hearing stories like that, when anybody is able to get out of a rut, find out what they really love doing, and go do it. That’s fabulous. Thank you very much.
RUSH: Phillip in Austin, Texas. It’s great to have you with us today on the program, sir. Hello.
CALLER: Good afternoon, Mr. Limbaugh. Professor Limbaugh, it is a distinct honor to be able to speak with you.
RUSH: Thank you, sir, very much. A distinct honor to have you here with us.
CALLER: A 28-year student of the Rush Limbaugh Institute for Advanced Conservative Studies. It was a proud moment for me to watch you receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.
RUSH: Thank you.
CALLER: And I feel like you’re so deserving because you speak truth and life values, and what you’ve taught to millions of people across different generations, and I’m one of those. And what I’ve received of huge value from you is not to live in fear. May I say one thing?
RUSH: Yeah.
CALLER: I feel like not only are you my professor, but you’re also a friend and a mentor and somebody that I’ve looked up to and I dare say a hero, due to the values, the true life values that you’ve expounded out there. I remember many years ago you spoke to — it was some information you had put out about being able to get a job. And you talked about the different levels and what’s required and whether it was a high school or college education. And I think at the top level of that had something to do with integrity and respect. And I think that those are parts of values that you teach out there that are invaluable. And I’m thankful that I’ve been able to experience you for all these years and many years to come.
RUSH: Well, I thank you very much. You know, I’m always flattered and deeply appreciative when I find out how detailed people’s listening is. And you have heard the details. And they’ve obviously made an impression on you. I remember many of the times — not all, I’m sure — but I remember many of the times I’ve talked about getting a job versus finding a career versus becoming productive versus finding what it is that you are born to do. We are all born to do something, including being lazy. Some people just have to find what they were born to do is. And, yeah, it’s a rewarding thing to get calls like yours. I deeply and profoundly appreciate it. That’s Phillip in Austin, Texas.
END ARCHIVE CLIP
BRETT: You’re listening to two people pursuing their dreams and feeling that connection with Rush Limbaugh. One of the things that I found to be such a hallmark for what Rush stood for, what he represented, was not that there was this zero-sum game when it came to success or that there was a limited supply of opportunity. It’s unlimited. You’re limited only by your mind, your dreams, your talents.
And one of the quotes I came across in the last weeks was from Rush saying, “One of the things that makes me happiest and proudest is that the talk radio venue, the whole market has expanded. There are all kinds of people doing it.” There’s a difference between the idea of wanting to succeed, get that success, and then try to deny people their success in a similar way to which you went about it.
Think back to the folks who have become fabulously wealthy, typically progressives who have become fabulously wealthy, right? Think Silicon Valley. Think Hollywood. Think those kinds of people. And what they will then do is attempt to crush the little guy, right? We watched deplatforming take place. We’ve seen a president thrown off of Twitter and Facebook. And these folks all started out as little, tiny concerns, right? The usual sort of social media outlets and the Big Tech companies. And what do they do? They then turn around and try to destroy the strivers.
You see, it’s the strivers that drive America, the people who get up every single day and try to pursue it, try to run after it, get it, catch it, and know that if they don’t do it today, they’re gonna do it tomorrow and each day means they’re closer to achieving that dream and that goal. Rush was a great supporter of the strivers, the people who said, “You know what? I’m gonna work this job, but I’m also trying to do this. I’m gonna start a second business, I’m gonna start a side business, I’m gonna save my money, I’m gonna take the risk and pursue my dream.”
You heard that from the doctor calling out of Fall River, Massachusetts. He was a schoolteacher, heard Rush and said, “I want to go be a medical doctor.” And he’s a spine specialist. Think of the lives he’s touched and changed over the years. Phillip in Austin, Texas. And a little bit behind the curtain here real quick, I used to talk to these people all the time, these sort of folks who were so enthusiastic, and Rush loved hearing about it. It wasn’t like Rush climbed up the side of a castle on a huge ladder, got to the top, and saw people coming up behind him, other talk show hosts, other folks who are trying to get into the industry and then he pushes the ladder over the side to deny them that opportunity. He offered encouragement for everybody.
I remember distinctly some of his most profound advice when I was in the room hearing him do the show. And it was learn all the rules and then break them. Learn all the rules of how you do it and then break those rules, become your own person, become your own personality, become your own best ally. And the reason why 99% of the folks out there will feel apprehension at trying to pursue whatever endeavor they’re trying to pursue is they don’t have anybody in their life who’s been successful in that way that can tell them how to do it, ’cause every path is different.
But what we all had for three hours every day, for three hours every day and for 32 years was an advocate, a cheerleader, and somebody who said you could do it. People have tons of folks in their lives, “Ah, it’ll never work, they won’t let you succeed, they’re gonna shut you down, it will never happen, it’s never happened before, how can you do it?” Rush said go for it. He said go for it, take the shot.
As I said earlier in the hour, it’s no coincidence that this program’s on right around lunchtime throughout the country. Sitting in your car, getting that dose of optimism, getting that dose of information, getting that dose of encouragement that might have been the only encouragement maybe you had all day long. But it was there. And Rush is still here.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
BRETT: Let’s go to the phones. I’ve been talking a lot and sharing with you a lot of the memories of Rush. Let’s hear what you have to say. Let’s start with Mark right here in beautiful North Carolina, Winston-Salem. Mark, welcome to the program. What is on your mind today?
CALLER: Well, I just really wanted to call and offer condolences to Rush’s family and to, as much as anything, express some gratitude because Rush had really said a lot of things over the years that made me keep my chin up and help me change my life. You know, I had a really bad drug and alcohol problem for a long time and struggled to stay employed, and ultimately, you know, I changed my life and started taking personal responsibility for myself. And now I’m basically a successful businessman. I’m in business for myself as a paint contractor. And I owe a lot of the attitude that I have about the way I work and the way I conduct myself to what I learned from listening to Rush. And I’m gonna really miss him.
BRETT: Was there a lightbulb moment for you, Mark, where you just said, Okay, I gotta do this, this is it, I’m done, I’m gonna do this and I’m gonna get in the right direction on this and Rush has helped me do that?
CALLER: Yeah, actually there was. I went to jail, I went to prison for a long time for stuff related to drugs and alcohol. And when I got out, I realized, I don’t get any more do-overs. I’ve either gotta take responsibility for my life and do what it takes to become successful in some sort of way or I was gonna fall by the way. And I decided, well, I gotta do something different. I worked hard. I saved my money. And, basically, I’m relatively successful now. I’m not gonna get rich being a painter, which is what I am, but at the same time I’m in business for myself and I’m my own boss.
BRETT: That’s right. And you, everything you’ve built, you’ve built. You’ve built this. And the fact that —
CALLER: Absolutely.
BRETT: — he was able to motivate you to do that, see, that’s the legacy living on with Rush.
CALLER: Absolutely.
BRETT: Mark, God bless you. I appreciate you sharing your thoughts with this audience and please continue to call in the coming weeks, months, and beyond. We so appreciate you being out there, Mark. All the best. That’s Mark.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
BRETT: Victor will be up next. Victor, welcome to the program. Your memory of Rush, and it says here that you may have spoken to me in February of ’05. What’s going on, Victor?
CALLER: Well, on that day, February 18th ’05 I called C-SPAN and told Ann Coulter that my wife back in ’93 gave me an ultimatum with her, the marriage, or Rush Limbaugh. I had to choose one.
BRETT: Uh-huh.
CALLER: So I chose Rush, and she said, okay. So she divorced me. And Rush heard me on C-SPAN and said, “I gotta talk to this guy.” And I got through, and I told you that I was the guy on C-SPAN. Rush and I had a nice talk. I told them a little bit about me and being blind and everything. And he said, “You’ll never find a conservative in Silver Spring.” Well, I called him about a year later, September 1st, 2006, and said, “I met somebody from Gaithersburg, and she and her brother are Dittoheads.”
BRETT: Uh-huh.
CALLER: We’ve been together for 15 years now and we’re gonna get married I hope this fall.
BRETT: Oh, congratulations, Victor. Look, I’m so happy to see that out of a tough set of circumstances came something that was lasting and strong, and I know Rush is smiling at that notion as well. That is great to hear, Victor.
CALLER: He asked me how I could tell —
BRETT: Yeah.
CALLER: — the good women, and I laughingly said, “Well, I have to ask them if they’re in Braille.”
BRETT: Well played, Victor. I appreciate you checking in on the Rush Limbaugh Show. You see, this is what is amazing about this program. It is able to motivate you to change your life, to motivate you to call in with such fervor and passion that you’re willing to change your voice, and to even give marital advice and to help this man, Victor, in Silver Spring who thought he couldn’t find anybody who was a conservative in Silver Spring so he had to go to Gaithersburg find true happiness, and he did.
This is what is so wonderful about the Rush Limbaugh Show.
BREAK TRANSCRIPT
