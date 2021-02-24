Caller Speaks for Us All: We Miss Him So Much

TODD: Let’s talk to Sean in Queens, New York. Sean, you’re on the Rush Limbaugh program, as Todd Herman filling in for our departed friend. Hi, Sean.
CALLER: Hey, Todd, what’s up, man? Thank you for doin’ what you do.
TODD: My pleasure.
CALLER: I just… (chokes up) I just gotta hold it in a little bit.
TODD: Yeah.
CALLER: You know, Rush had you like he had me. I’ve been listening since I was 17. My dad put me on to Rush, and 27 years in, you know, I was a student of the EIB, and Rush had you when you implemented his phrases into your daily speech. I would call my friends “skulls full of mush.”
TODD: (chuckling)
CALLER: I would talk about the Chinese and say “ChiComs,” and they’re like, “What’s a ChiCom?”
TODD: (laughing)
CALLER: Oh, I listen to Rush Limbaugh. You know, I told my mother about feminazi one day. “What the hell was feminazi?” Sorry, I’m sorry.
TODD: (laughing)
CALLER: You know, when you knew Rush, he just had you. You know, like he was just a part of my life. He was. There’s not a day that goes by, man, that I don’t shed a tear for this man.
TODD: Yeah.
CALLER: I can only imagine, you know, what lady Kathryn is going through and the Snerdley and the whole team. You know, it’s rough, dude. It’s rough. But, you know, thank God we have some people like you that can fill in and keep us, you know, linked to him, you know, and… It’s just… It’s rough, brother. It’s rough. I miss him so much.
I had the opportunity to finally call in on February 18th, 2020. And, you know, Bo Snerdley said, “Get straight to the point,” and, you know, I knew Rush was having a rough day, and he was kind of sick. So I got straight to the point and I never got to say to him “longtime listener, first-time caller, mega dittos,” and I’m sick that I never had that opportunity to actually say that to him.
TODD: Let’s do this now, my brother. Let’s together say, “Mega prayers, Rush, and we hope you’re enjoying heaven.”
CALLER: Mega prayers, Rush (voice breaking), and I hope you’re up in heaven smiling down on us — and we miss you, brother. We miss you dearly.
TODD: Yeah. Yeah!
CALLER: And I’m just… (choking up) God.
TODD: You did it, man.
CALLER: Thank you. Thank you.
TODD: Sean, brother, you did it. Thank you so much for the phone call and for being a “Queensonian” on Rush’s show. Thank you, Sean, God bless you. Great call.