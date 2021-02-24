El Rushbo Had Dr. Fauci’s Number from the Beginning

TODD: Rush was early on to see Fauci. (laughing) I just was remembering a monologue where he was talking (laughing) about the media trying to make Fauci president. I remember this and, “Oh, Fauci!” So despite the fact that there is the Moderna mRNA injection and the Pfizer mRNA injection, and the paper says:
This isn’t gonna give you immunity, it will make the sickness less bad if you get it, this is still being pushed. Fauci is saying (impression), “There are things, even if you’re vaccinated, you’re not gonna be able to do in society. For example, you know, indoor dining, theaters, places where people congregate.” He even said, “I don’t know if grandmas can hug their kids anymore, the grandkids.”
So Rush Limbaugh gave us the most understandable and durable explanation of what the deep state is and who it is — and of course, Rush was on to Tony Fauci.
RUSH: Well, let’s go to back, shall we? Here is Dr. Fauci January 21st, 2020, a year ago. He’s on Newsmax TV’s Greg Kelly Reports. Greg Kelly’s question to Dr. Fauci, “Bottom line, we don’t have to worry about this coronavirus, right?”
FAUCI: Obviously you need to take it seriously and do the kinds of things that the CDC and the Department of Homeland Security are doing, but this is not a major threat for the people of the United States, and this is not something that the citizens of the United States right now should be worried about.
RUSH: Do you realize when this was? This is one year ago, folks, 2020, 2021, the years run together. This is January 21, almost exactly one year ago, and Dr. Fauci said — and he’s got science on his side, he’s now infallible. Dr. Fauci: This is not a major threat for the people of the United States. This is not something the citizens of the United States right now should be worried about. Nah. You gotta take it seriously, but it isn’t of any concern.
So you’re the American, you’re being told that this guy knows more than anybody else about this, and this guy’s telling you, you don’t have a thing to worry about. You want to talk about costing lives? Donald Trump never told anybody don’t worry about it like Dr. Fauci did. Dr. Fauci, with the imprimatur of expertise, is saying to people, you don’t have a thing to worry about, one year ago. And let’s jump forward to March, March the 8th 2020 on 60 Minutes, the chief medical correspondent, Dr. Jon Lapook interviewed Dr. Fauci, asked him, “There’s a lot of confusion around people and misinformation surrounding face masks. Can you discuss that, Dr. Fauci?”
FAUCI: The masks are important for someone who’s infected to prevent them from infecting someone else. Right now in the United States, people should not be walking around with masks.
LAPOOK: You’re sure of it? ‘Cause people are listening really closely to this.
FAUCI: There’s no reason to be walking around with a mask. When you’re in the middle of an outbreak, wearing a mask might make people feel a little bit better, and it might even block a droplet. But it’s not providing the perfect protection that people think that it is. And often there are unintended consequences. People keep fiddling with the mask and they keep touching their face.
RUSH: Wow. So back in March of 2020 you don’t need to be wearing a mask. You really don’t need to, there’s no reason to be walking around with a mask on. When you’re in the middle of an outbreak, wearing the mask might make you feel better, might even drop a droplet, but it’s not providing the protection people think it is. Now where are we? We have a mandated national mask policy if you’re on federal property, except if you’re Biden you don’t have to wear the mask when you’re celebrating at the Lincoln Memorial, but everybody else has to have it.
But back in March in infallible Dr. Fauci, nah, you don’t need to wear it. It’s just giving you a false sense of security. Now, my friends, I want you to know I am on the outside guardrails of protection here because criticizing Dr. Fauci is close to criticizing Biden. You’re not supposed to do that. I’ve gotten very, very close to this by pointing out this hypocrisy.
No one combined seriousness and humor and mockery and facts that way.