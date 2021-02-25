Reminiscing About the Sacramento Days

KEN: Rush listeners for years have incredible memory recall, because the things Rush said, they’re not only insightful and funny, but they’re memorable, and we all walk away saying, “Oh. He nailed it again.” Here’s another example.
RUSH: Patrick in Sonora, California, I’m glad you waited, sir. You’re next on EIB Network.
CALLER: Mega dittos from my safe space in the Mother Lode.
RUSH: Well, great to have you, sir.
CALLER: Gotta take you in the flashback machine real quick. Two things. One, you were a celebrity judge in 1987 in Chico, California, when Chico State got named party school.
RUSH: I remember that. I was.
CALLER: I was the deejay who played the music for the girls.
RUSH: (laughing) Is that right? Way back!
CALLER: Janet Jackson stuff.
RUSH: Way back 1980… Oh, those are some great days.
CALLER: That was a year before you went national. I didn’t know you. Sorry, I didn’t know you back then. I didn’t know I was a conservative then but I didn’t listen to your show.
RUSH: It was a missed opportunity for you. Yes.
CALLER: A friend of mine was a huge fan. You went over to JB’s and he was the bartender there.
RUSH: That’s right. That’s right. You remember when…? What was it? Chico was named the party school, but what was the absolute worst place in the world to live? Redding?
CALLER: Well, you were —
RUSH: Yuba City! Yuba City!
CALLER: I mean, Chico —
RUSH: No, no. Yuba City. Yuba City was the worst the place in the world to live shortly after Chico was named the party school, and I went and did my program live from Yuba City and we started a refugee movement back down to Sacramento.
CALLER: (chuckling) The other memory is from your Grooveyard of Forgotten Favorites.
RUSH: You’re remembering various things that happened in the late eighties in Northern California involving me. But what was the second point you were gonna make?
CALLER: It’s your Grooveyard of Forgotten Favorites, something you taught us about out here on the media, and after I stopped laughing I realized how right you were. And you said, “Here’s why the media does what they do, the same reason a dog licks himself: Because it can.”
RUSH: (interruption) Boy, you got a memory.
KEN: And what a memory that was on the EIB Network.